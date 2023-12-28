Conor McGregor trying to wait for "easier" Nate Diaz fight, claims Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's comeback is on the horizon and his rumored opponent is set to be Michael Chandler, but the former Bellator man is no longer convinced the Irishman wants the fight.

The two mixed martial arts legends served as coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter 2023 in mid-2023. Dana White announced the pair would eventually face one another following the conclusion of TUF 31 but the more time has passed, the more unlikely it becomes.

During a recent interview, Michael Chandler aired his feelings about his potential opponent Conor McGregor. 'Iron' spoke on the rumors that any possible clash between the two would occur at 185 lbs.

"So after the head kick of Tony Ferguson and the crazy post that people loved, it kind of worked out really well. I think that's what really parlayed the whole Conor thing." Chandler said while being interviewed by Steve-O. "I said I wanted to fight him at 170 because he was so big, you know."

"He was doing the Road House movie which is finally going to come out here soon and he was big. He was beefy and acting like he was really, really big. So I was like, 'Okay, there's no reason he's going to fight 155.' I don't want to fight 155, I weigh like 190. I would love to fight 170. So I figured I'd do the callout at 170."

"Conor likes to act like he's in control. So he could have said 205 and I would have been like, 'Okay, I'll fight you wherever, dude.' Because truly, I'm bigger than Conor. He's not that big, at all. He looks big. He's got really great angles and really great camera, photography work, and lighting in all of his photos and stuff."

Continuing, Chandler claimed McGregor is doing everything in his power to wait him out in hopes of getting an easier opponent.

"We are going to fight and I think right now, he's trying to wait me out. I mean, because if you were him, would you want to wait as long as possible for a guy like me who's a real fighter, who wants to be in there, who wants to compete?"

"So I say screw it, I'm going to go fight someone else and then he can go fight an easier fight [like] Nate Diaz, he can go fight an easier fight [like] Tony Ferguson. He can go and find a much easier fight than fighting me."

Check out Michael Chandler's full interview with Steve-O in the video below.