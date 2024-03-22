Conor McGregor shows love to Nate Diaz following recent display of support

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have been involved in arguably the greatest rivalry in UFC history, but that hasn't stopped them from supporting one another when the opportunity arises.

McGregor and Diaz battled in two Hall-of-Fame-worthy affairs, leaving fans clamoring for eight years in the hope of a trilogy bout. While the third fight between the pair could still take place, 'The Notorious' is seemingly being held in limbo by the promotion, prompting the Stockton native to speak out in support of his old nemesis.

As news surfaced that the Irishman may have been forcefully sidelined by the UFC, Nate Diaz chimed in. The former lightweight title challenger insisted that he too has been in the frustrating situation that his counterpart finds himself in.

"This was me for years before Conor even got here," Diaz said in support of McGregor. "They want you to die before you get out [of] these contracts."

"It's up to you to make something pop, no one [is] gonna help you but you. Free Conor, it's at Patty's day in this b*tch."

Responding to the message during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Conor McGregor labeled both Nate and Nick Diaz 'real fighting men'.

"Nate is great. When you share back-to-back knocks—we had real, real fights. That's a real fighting man. The two brothers are real fighting men."

"I always had the highest respect for the two lads, and f***, I was a fan of the lad. I was a fan of them, and I got to share the octagon with them. We had wars, we boxed each other around."

"I appreciate it, appreciate [the support]. I wish him well, always... And what a monumental moment that will be, when we get that [trilogy fight] done. So, I'm excited for it."

Check out Conor McGregor's response to Nate Diaz below.