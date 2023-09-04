Conor McGregor and Ian Garry share light sparring session (Video)

Fellow Irishmen Conor McGregor and Ian Garry seem to have formed quite the friendship as of late.

Garry has been making a name for himself in the UFC in recent months, racking up big wins in the welterweight division. The latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over veteran Neil Magny at UFC 292. With the win, the 25-year-old Irish striker has now propelled himself to No. 11 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

It appears the undefeated star has also banked himself a close bond with fellow countryman and MMA mega-star Conor McGregor. Video footage of the pair sharing in a friendly sparring session recently made the rounds on social media. The sparring is very light hearted, as the duo only exchange a few kicks that don’t quite land flush.

McGregor and Garry also apparently shared a meal together at The Black Forge Inn in Dublin, which “The Notorious” shared on his Instagram.

While Garry’s MMA career seems to just be getting started, McGregor is looking to bounce back after a horrific leg injury during his last outing back in July of 2021. He’s expected to clash with Michael Chandler at an upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event after the pair coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite one another.



McGregor hasn’t scored a victory in MMA competition since January of 2020 when he put Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone away in the first round. As for Garry, he’s hoping for a huge step up in competition for his next fight.