Skip to main content
Conor McGregor
image caption
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Ian Garry share light sparring session (Video)

Footage of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and Ian Garry recently surfaced on social media.

Fellow Irishmen Conor McGregor and Ian Garry seem to have formed quite the friendship as of late.

Garry has been making a name for himself in the UFC in recent months, racking up big wins in the welterweight division. The latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over veteran Neil Magny at UFC 292. With the win, the 25-year-old Irish striker has now propelled himself to No. 11 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

It appears the undefeated star has also banked himself a close bond with fellow countryman and MMA mega-star Conor McGregor. Video footage of the pair sharing in a friendly sparring session recently made the rounds on social media. The sparring is very light hearted, as the duo only exchange a few kicks that don’t quite land flush.

McGregor and Garry also apparently shared a meal together at The Black Forge Inn in Dublin, which “The Notorious” shared on his Instagram.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While Garry’s MMA career seems to just be getting started, McGregor is looking to bounce back after a horrific leg injury during his last outing back in July of 2021. He’s expected to clash with Michael Chandler at an upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event after the pair coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite one another.


McGregor hasn’t scored a victory in MMA competition since January of 2020 when he put Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone away in the first round. As for Garry, he’s hoping for a huge step up in competition for his next fight.
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones