Colby Covington trash talks Leon Edwards: 'He's a little mumble-mouth idiot'

Colby Covington returns this weekend at UFC 296 after nearly two years away from competition for another crack at the welterweight championship against titleholder Leon Edwards.

Covington last fought at 272, defeating Jorge Masvial via unanimous decision. In his time away, Covington says that he closed up all the holes in his skillset.

"I've been using this time to get better, putting my nose to the grind stone and really prefected my craft. I feel like I have no weaknesses or holes in my game now. The fans are in for a real treat," Covington told Sporting News.

Edwards is coming off back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman and Covington has lost twice to the former champion. Covington still maintains that he beat Usman in their second fight despite what the scorecards said, and

"Live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in the Mecca of the fight capital of the world Las Vegas, Nevada, I'm going to bring the dog out in me and the quitter out in him. Usman is a shell of his former self than when he fought me. He was in his prime and he was hungry because he really wanted to fight me and hurt me, and I beat him. Madison Square Garden, you go back to our last title fight. I beat him that last three rounds easily. Rounds three through five were my rounds easily. I've watched that fight 100 times, and I wasn't even watching it biased. Dude, there's no way he beat me in that fight. The judges gave him the fight by one measly round, but he's not the same Usman that Leon fought."

Edwards has accused Covington of just being a character and everything he says is just an act. Covington denied that.

"Absolutely not" Covington said. This is my authentic self. I'm just not afraid to speak up and speak fast. I talk the talk and I walk the walk. Leon's a little mumble mouth. He's a low IQ little f**king idiot. I'd love for the media to go ask Leon what is his level of education. Did he even get through elementary school because that mumbling, fumbling idiot who's always drooling on himself. Honestly, I don't think he got through elementary school. Who is he to talk about a character, or this and that? This is just me and he's in for a rude awakening. He's been talking a big game. There's a reason he ducked this fight and he robbed his fans in the U.K. of a homecoming world undisputed title fight. I feel bad for the U.K. fans, but it just shows he doesn't give a sh*t about the U.K. fans. It make sense because they don't give a sh*t about him either."