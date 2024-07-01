Colby Covington thought 'bum' Ian Machado Garry lost to Michael Page at UFC 303

Rising welterweight Ian Machado Garry defeated Michael "Venom" Page in a bout that kicked off Saturday's UFC 303 main card. Garry extended his unbeaten streak to 15 consecutive fights, but former interim welterweight titleholder Colby Covington was not impressed.

“Fighting cans from the Indian casino leagues. Oh, big, big deal. You know, anybody could be 15 and 0 fighting a bunch of 15 bums. Even Dana White himself, you know, said what he thought of the performance. He thought it was a draw. He didn't think there should have been a winner," Covington said during an appearance on Submission Radio.

"I feel bad for the fans. The fans got robbed of, you know, a pay-per-view opener That's supposed to be the opener pay-per-view? That was pathetic. That guy's fighting the number 14 guy in the world and barely scraping by. I think he lost the fight. So, I feel bad for the fans. They got robbed. But it just shows how much of a bum he is," Covington continued.

Covington and Garry have a long-standing feud that began with a callout and Covington hurling insults and allegations toward Garry's wife, Layla. They've gone back and forth on social media, insulted each other in interviews but the fight promotion couldn't secure a fight between the two. Covington considers Garry to be a 'Conor McGregor wannabe' and doesn't think "The Future" has star power.

"I'm like, oh yeah, I want to be on a Conor McGregor card. He was willing to do whatever he wanted to be on the Conor McGregor card because his name is Conor McGregor. He's the Conor Gregor wannabe. He did all this, pulled all these strings to get on the card and then Conor left him at the altar. I thought it was pretty funny,"Covington said.

"I thought he was a star. I thought Ian Garry was a big name. What happened? Like they had their co-main events fall through like 6 or 7 times. There was a guy that was already on the card. Why couldn't he get bumped up to co-main event," continued Covington. "I guess that shows us what UFC thinks about the guy, that the guy's an absolute nobody, and he's a bum, and he has no reason to talk about anything.”