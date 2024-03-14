Colby Covington responds to Ian Machado Garry callout with stipulations

Following Ian Machado Garry's UFC 298 win over Geoff Neal on Feb. 17, he called out former three-time title challenger Colby Covington. Weeks later, Covington responded.

In a video posted to Instagram, Covington responded to the callout by attacking Garry's wife and giving stipulations for the fight to happen.

“Let me teach you all a lesson about how you bait someone. Ian Garry, you translucent cuck, you wanted my attention, now you got it," Covington said in the video. "Everybody knows why you want to fight me, Ian. I’m the biggest star in the division. It’s big city, bright lights, and the most attention and eyes you’re ever gonna have on you when I fight. But, everybody knows Ian you missed your chance, you had your chance in December to step on the same stage as me and have a microphone and say whatever you want to say to me."

“But, you were scared, you were scared of what I was going to say to you and you got the sniffles and you cried your way out. That was just a taste of what I could do to you, Ian. All I did was ask the five thousand people in attendance, how many people banged your wife? It’s not my fault that every single one of them raised their hand. If you are scared of that Ian, if you are scared of words, what do you think it’s going to be like when you step in the steel cage with Chaos."

Covington gave three stipulations for the fight to happen.

“Everybody knows what’s in it for you, Ian, but what’s in it for me? Why do I have to go down in the rankings and fight some Casper-The-Ghost looking Irish kid who has a gold-digging wife? Let me teach you the art of a deal, Ian. Let’s come to a compromise. If you can meet these three stipulations, we got a fight. Stipulation one, you and the gold-digging w***e got to turn your Instagram comments back on, and if you turn them back off before the fight, you forfeit the fight. If you turn them off during fight week or after I beat your ass, you forfeit your purse. Stipulation number two, Ian we have heard you cry and beg on your knees, but we all now you aren’t the boss and you don’t wear the pants in your relationship," Covington said.

“Layla, you got 60 seconds to convince me and the people why this fight needs to happen. So, put your husband in the corner, get on your hands and knees and beg. Now, for stipulation number three, my personal favorite. As you all may have noticed, something has been missing from my MyBookie promos lately, that’s because I’ve been saving that spot for a special someone. Layla, you want to be a star? You want the spotlight, I got it for you, sweetie,” Covington continued.

Garry is undefeated (14-0) and ranked seventh in the 170-pound division. Covington (17-4) lost to champion Leon Edwards in his last outing. He's ranked fourth but has lost three of his last fight fights.