Colby Covington bashes Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad | UFC 296 Media Day Video
Colby Covington slammed Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad during the UFC 296 Media Day.
Colby Covington returns to the octagon this weekend after nearly two years away from fighting. He faces champion Leon Edwards with the welterweight title on the line.
During the UFC 296 Media Day, Covington bashed Edwards and Belal Muhammad in his typical fashion. He's spent most of the week trashing most of the 170-pound division.
Colby Covington UFC 296 Media Day Video
Scroll to Continue