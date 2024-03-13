Chuck Liddell on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: 'When Tyson hits him, it's over'

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell weighed in on the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

The news that influencer-turned professional boxers Jake Paul will faces former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in July has been met with mixed reactions.

Tyson will enter the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 against Paul at 58-years old, 31 years older than his opponent. He retired from boxing 19 years ago in 2005 after quitting before the start of the seventh round against Kevin McBride. He had an exhibition bout against Corey Sanders in 2006, but was inactive until 2020 when he returned in an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

Despite Tyson's age and inactivity, former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes the fight will be over as soon as Tyson lands a shot on Paul. Paul opened as the betting odds favorite when the fight was announced.

"If Tyson takes a dive it's he's (Paul) the favorite, but when Tyson hits him, it's over," Liddell told TMZ Sports. "By the way, the last thing to go is power. The last thing to go is power. He hits him, it's over.

"You've seen Mike. He still hits," said Liddell. "Keep covered up man," he advised Paul.

Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland. He began his boxing career taking on fellowing influencers and retired UFC fighters. Three of his last four opponents have been boxers, although Bourland had only fought twice in the last six years