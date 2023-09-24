Bryce Mitchell beats Dan Ige by unanimous decision and prays for Hawaii

Tenth-ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige was the UfC Vegas 79 co-main event. Mitchell had his 15-fight win streak snapped in his last outing and hoped to get back in the win column. Ige entered the match on a two-fight winning streak gunning for a win over a Top 10 fighter.

In the opening minute, both fighters stood in the center of the cage and fought standing. Mitchell tried to get Ige to the canvas but Ige stuffed the first attempt. Mitchell secured a takedown but Ige quickly got back to his feet. Mitchell had a bloody nose and continued to look to get the fight to the ground. Mitchell secured a second takedown late in the round. He maintained the mount position and landed some shots before the bell sounded.

The round started standing and Ige landed a clean right hand. Mitchell quickly engaged in the clinch. Ige backed away. Mitchell had a cut over his left eye. Ige moved in with a left hook. The referee was called in to check Mitchell's cut.

He was allowed to continue with three minutes remaining. Mitchell tried to close the distance and was caught with a right hand. He pulled guard but Ige stood up. Mitchell was desperately trying to get the fight to the ground. Mitchell took Ige down and took Ige's back as he tried to stand. With 30 seconds left, Mitchell worked to secure a arm-triangle choke. Ige dended off the submission attempt as the round came to an end.

Mithell's left eye looks badly swollen. Mitchell secured a takedown early in the round. He took Ige's back and applied a body lock to keep him in place. Mitchell moved to the mount position. Ige scrambled and got to his feet. Mitchel kept the pressure on and worked to put Ige on his back. With 1:20 on the clock, Mitchell slammed Ige to the canvas. Ige worked his way to top position with hardly anytime left in the round. The judges scorecards decided the winner.

The judges scored the fight for Mitchell by unanimous decision. The scorecards read (30–27, 29–28, 29–28). Following the win, Mitchell prayed for Hawaii who suffered a devastating wildfire.

Bryce Mitchell Prays with Dan Ige