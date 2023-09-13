Skip to main content
Anderson Silva
Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva doesn't like Israel Adesanya comparisons, 'I’m the one in charge of this sh*t'

Anderson Silva doesn't like the Israel Adesanya comparisons and says he's the undisputed UFC middleweight GOAT.

Anderson Silva believes it’s clear who the GOAT is in the UFC’s middleweight history.

Prior to Israel Adesanya’s title defense against Sean Strickland this past weekend, there was some debate as to who would go down as the greatest the UFC’s 185-pound division has ever seen. “The Last Stylebender” or “The Spider?” However, once Adesanya was defeated via lopsided decision by Strickland, those conversations appeared to have diminished.

Silva actually took aim at these debates shortly after the fight in a since-deleted Instagram post. It appeared as though Silva took direct shots at Adesanya, warning the now-former champion not to compare the pair.

“I’m the one in charge of this s*it here, and you’re not going to open your mouth again to compare yourself to me in this s*it,” Silva said on Instagram.. “Do you understand? I’m the one in charge of this s*it here.”

Silva and Adesanya are no strangers to one another. The pair met inside the Octagon back in February of 2019, headlining the UFC 234 pay-per-view (PPV). Adesanya won the bout via unanimous decision, and all seemed respectful between the two after the fight. However, that seems to have changed.

The 48-year-old Silva has since seemingly retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, ending his career on a three-fight losing streak. His last outing resulted in a fourth-round TKO defeat to Uriah Hall in October of 2020.

He's since transitioned into boxing, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision, knocking out Tito Ortiz and losing to Jake Paul via unanimous decision.  
