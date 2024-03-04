Alexander Volkanovski gives his prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera 2

Sean O'Malley puts his bantamweight title on the line for the first time in the UFC 299 main event in a rematch with Marlon "Chito" Vera. Vera handed O'Malley his only career loss at UFC 252 in August 2020, and O'Malley wants redemption.

Former featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski gave his prediction for the 135-pound title bout on his YouTube channel.

"Who do I lean towards? I lean towards Sean O'Malley. I'm going to say pretty comfortably I say that," said Volkanovski. "They've already fight. Right? So you've got to give that respect where Chito's already beat him. Do I feel like he can do the same things to Sean? I think that's going to be hard. I know he's already beat Sean but I think Sean's striking is high-level. I think that it's pretty underrated."

For Volkanovski, it comes down to O'Malley's striking.

"I'm going to have to lean towards Sean O'Malley. I think his striking is going to be too much. I know that Chito is going to want to keep it standing. I think Chito has to keep it standing. Sean O'Malley is even dangerous on the ground. I think he's going to hard to take down," said Volkanovski. "I think Sean can give him problems even there. He can throw some nice submissions off his back and he's pretty creative there."

"I think it's going to be a standup fight, which is exciting. You know Chito is going to bring it. I just think the movement and that will be too much and I think knowing Sean O'Malley is going to look for the finish - He's creative and has a good eye - I think it's going to be a finish for Sean O'Malley."