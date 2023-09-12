Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya shouldn't get an immediate rematch with Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira does not think that Israel Adesanya should get an immediate rematch with Sean Strickland after UFC 293 loss.

Sean Strickland put on a masterful performance at UFC 293 to soundly defeat former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya four rounds to one.

During the UFC 293 Post-Fight Press Conference, UFC President Dana White said that he wanted an immediate rematch, but does Adesanya deserve one? Former middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender Alex Pereira says Adesanya should not get an immediate rematch. He explained why on his YouTube channel.

“Personally, I don’t agree,” Pereira said. “When it was me, I agreed because I was losing the fight and managed to knock him out in the final round, so it was a totally different situation. That’s why he deserved it. But now, Sean exceeded all expectations. Many people who didn’t believe now believe. And hey, if you don’t believe, that’s on you. But I think he needs to keep going, bring in other athletes to challenge him.

“Adesanya needs to take a break because he’s a guy – man, let’s not discredit him just because he lost," continued Pereira. "He’s a guy that I think fought four matches in a year. I think he needs to rest a bit his body, his mind to come back refreshed, ready for another fight and then come after that belt again and try something against Sean Strickland. But with the style Sean showed, I think it’s tough for Adesanya to get that belt back.”