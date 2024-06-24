Alex Pereira reveals what must happen before Israel Adesanya trilogy fight

Alex Pereira has given Israel Adesanya hope of a third fight, but only if his rules are met.

Alex Pereira is open to the thought of a third meeting with Israel Adesanya inside the octagon. Though, for it to happen, one condition needs to be met.

Adesanya and Pereira have a long lasting rivalry that spans over eight years. Having competed four times across two different disciplines, the battle of the kickboxers is regarded as one of the greatest rivalries in the history of combat sports.

During a recent interview, Alex Pereira discussed his feud with Israel Adesanya. 'Poatan' believes a third fight under the UFC banner could happen, but only if Adesanya abides by his stipulation.

"No, I wouldn't go back to middleweight to face Israel Adesanya," Pereira told Stake. "I don't even think I can make 185 lbs anymore."

"I feel super motivated at light heavyweight. If there were talks about another match with him, it would have to be at light heavyweight."

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have fought two times in mixed martial arts, with their records tied at 1-1 — 3-1 in favor of the Brazilian over their entire careers.

Pereira managed to knock out Adesanya to capture his first UFC title, before being knocked out months later in their immediate rematch.

Since moving away from middleweight, the South American knockout artists has looked sensational. He has won three straight, with two of those coming by knockout against the toughest opponents the 205 lbs division has to offer.

Alex Pereira will now be looking to make his second defense of the light heavyweight title when he headlines UFC 303.

Pereira stepped up on short notice after Conor McGregor was forced out of the event. The powerhouse will meet the eccentric Jiri Prochazka on June 29.

The pair met back at UFC 295 in late 2023. Despite it being a short-notice affair, fans are looking forward to what has all the ingredients of being a fight of the year contender.