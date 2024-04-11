After meeting with UFC, Sean Strickland agrees to fight Paulo Costa

After having a meeting with the UFC, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland agrees to fight Paulo Costa.

Earlier this week, former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa said ex-champion Sean Strickland turned down a fight against him. That has changed, according to Strickland.

"Tarzan" met with the fight promotion and at the end of the meeting, Strickland agreed to face Costa in his next fight.

"Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don't want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done," Strickland posted to social media. "They actually were pretty supportive, made it happen. Thank you fans! Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish... Let's do some bleeding."

Costa quickly responded with a meme of the two dressed as cowboys. "Let's go COWBOY," he wrote.

Strickland (28-6) lost the 185-pound belt in his first title defense at UFC 297 in January. He was narrowly defeated by Dricus Du Plessis via split decision. Costa (14-3) lost to former champion Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision in his last outing at UFC 298 in February. He's lost three of his last four fights.

The two have verbally agreed to fight and contracts are expected to be finalized in the coming days. The bout is reportedly expected to be the UFC 302 co-main event on June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.