Fighters React to Tyron Woodley Tapping Out Darren Till at UFC 228

September 9, 2018
Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defended his title on Saturday in the UFC 228 main event by tapping out Darren Till late in the second round. Woodley entered the fight as an underdog to the English contender but logged a dominating performance. Following the fight, fighters reacted to the win via Twitter.

