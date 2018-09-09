Fighters React to Tyron Woodley Tapping Out Darren Till at UFC 228

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defended his title on Saturday in the UFC 228 main event by tapping out Darren Till late in the second round. Woodley entered the fight as an underdog to the English contender but logged a dominating performance. Following the fight, fighters reacted to the win via Twitter.

@TWooodley WOW what a fight ! Congrats mate ?? — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) September 9, 2018

Congrats to @TWooodley !! Huge win!! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 9, 2018

@twooodley congrats well done job.

I confess that I had darrentill2 but u prove me wrong.

Respect ✊ https://t.co/6Snrv0i7pw — Vitor Belfort (@vitorbelfort) September 9, 2018

Super stoked for @TWooodley it must feel like a slap in the face to come into a title fight as the champion, and be considered the underdog, especially after many successful defenses. But that victory must feel good to shove the bullshit right down the haters throats — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) September 9, 2018

Great fight !! Great finish !! #ufc228 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 9, 2018

That’s the way you do @TWooodley !! That man wasn’t ready! Show em #UFC228 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 9, 2018

Woodley was setting up that choke over and over for at least a minute via ground and pound — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) September 9, 2018

yeah Champ! And he got his black belt!!! #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/OymSKgecRZ — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 9, 2018

Maybe this is the one that lets the mma world cut it out with its criminal level of under-appreciation for @TWooodley ? — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) September 9, 2018

Woodley beat Till and the referee tonight. ? — Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) September 9, 2018

Now that was the best @TWooodley we have ever seen in my opinion! Congratulations on the victory and black belt sir. #andstill #UFC228 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) September 9, 2018

Till next time #UFC228 Congrats Woodly ?? — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) September 9, 2018

So happy I paid for that. Great fight and finish by @TWooodley #ufc228 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) September 9, 2018

Congrats to the champ @TWooodley. Can you see him now? And still! — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) September 9, 2018

I believe Till was rushed into the title shot, but he has the world in front of him and will come back stronger. #ufc228 — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) September 9, 2018

Respect!!! @darrentill2 people might take his persona as cocky or arrogant but I see him as a man who has lots of self belief. Humble in victory and defeat. #warrior — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) September 9, 2018

Omg amazing performance @TWooodley so proud of you brotha and huge congrats on your black belt! Much love & respect. #UFC228 Congrats to his team as well @DinThomas — Jessica Jag Aguilar (@jagatt) September 9, 2018

@TWooodley was on fire tonight.. great performance and even better finish! #ufc228 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) September 9, 2018