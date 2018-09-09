Fighters React to Tyron Woodley Tapping Out Darren Till at UFC 228

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defended his title on Saturday in the UFC 228 main event by tapping out Darren Till late in the second round. Woodley entered the fight as an underdog to the English contender but logged a dominating performance. Following the fight, fighters reacted to the win via Twitter.
ABSOLUTELY UNLOADING!@TWooodley #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/91QuhPDolQ
— UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2018
Congrats @TWooodley they can’t deny you! #ufc228
— CyborgVNunes #UFC232 (@criscyborg) September 9, 2018
Awesome ?? https://t.co/1UldewFJ5y
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) September 9, 2018
@TWooodley WOW what a fight ! Congrats mate ??
— Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) September 9, 2018
Congrats to @TWooodley !! Huge win!!
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 9, 2018
Huge congrats to @TWooodley I’m sure @darrentill2 will be back #ufc228
— Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) September 9, 2018
@twooodley congrats well done job.
I confess that I had darrentill2 but u prove me wrong.
Respect ✊ https://t.co/6Snrv0i7pw
— Vitor Belfort (@vitorbelfort) September 9, 2018
Super stoked for @TWooodley it must feel like a slap in the face to come into a title fight as the champion, and be considered the underdog, especially after many successful defenses. But that victory must feel good to shove the bullshit right down the haters throats
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) September 9, 2018
Great fight !! Great finish !! #ufc228
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 9, 2018
That’s the way you do @TWooodley !! That man wasn’t ready! Show em #UFC228
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 9, 2018
Woodley was setting up that choke over and over for at least a minute via ground and pound
— “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) September 9, 2018
yeah Champ! And he got his black belt!!! #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/OymSKgecRZ
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 9, 2018
Maybe this is the one that lets the mma world cut it out with its criminal level of under-appreciation for @TWooodley ?
— Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) September 9, 2018
Woodley beat Till and the referee tonight. ?
— Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) September 9, 2018
Now that was the best @TWooodley we have ever seen in my opinion! Congratulations on the victory and black belt sir. #andstill #UFC228
— Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) September 9, 2018
Till next time #UFC228 Congrats Woodly ??
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) September 9, 2018
So happy I paid for that. Great fight and finish by @TWooodley #ufc228
— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) September 9, 2018
Congrats to the champ @TWooodley. Can you see him now? And still!
— Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) September 9, 2018
WOW! Woodley gets the d’arce. Well done. Great performance. #UFC228 #andstill
— Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) September 9, 2018
T-Wood! #UFC228 #Roufusport
— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) September 9, 2018
I believe Till was rushed into the title shot, but he has the world in front of him and will come back stronger. #ufc228
— The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) September 9, 2018
Respect!!! @darrentill2 people might take his persona as cocky or arrogant but I see him as a man who has lots of self belief. Humble in victory and defeat. #warrior
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) September 9, 2018
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 9, 2018
Omg amazing performance @TWooodley so proud of you brotha and huge congrats on your black belt! Much love & respect. #UFC228 Congrats to his team as well @DinThomas
— Jessica Jag Aguilar (@jagatt) September 9, 2018
Fuck yes @TWooodley
— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) September 9, 2018
Nasty #darce choke by @TWooodley congrats my man on defending & also receiving your #bjj black belt ? from @DinThomas bad ass!! #ANDSTILL #UFC228
— Jon SuperSaiyan Tuck (@JonCruzTuck) September 9, 2018
@TWooodley Nice job sir. Beautiful performance my dude!!! #UFC228 #UFCDallas #andstill
— Max Griffin (@maxPAINmma) September 9, 2018
And still!!! Congrats @TWooodley #ufc228
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2018
Wow. @TWooodley ??
— Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) September 9, 2018
#AndStill bitchessssss @ufc congrats TW ??
— Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) September 9, 2018
@TWooodley was on fire tonight.. great performance and even better finish! #ufc228
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) September 9, 2018
Can @TWooodley finally get some respect? Damn.
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 9, 2018