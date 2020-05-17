Fighters show outpouring of support for Walt Harris after UFC on ESPN loss

Heavyweight Walt Harris returned to the Octagon for the first time since tragically losing his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard disappeared in October. Her remains were located in December. Harris took on Alistair Overeem in the UFC on ESPN 8 main event on Saturday and came up short.

Following the loss to Overeem, fighters showed an outpouring of support for Harris on social media.

Im very proud of @thebigticket205. I can’t really imagine what he been through but it must have been hell. Seeing him perform in the Octagon tonight just shows that we can overcome everything when we have a why. #RIPAniah #UFCFL — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 17, 2020

Really sad to see him lose but makes it way better seeing how good of a sportsmen Overeem is being. Respect fo both ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 17, 2020

I’m sad to see him lose i know he’ll be back better than ever when he steps back into the octagon. He’s gonna be a champ within the next few years @thebigticket205 — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) May 17, 2020

So much respect for Walt to come in tonight and put on a show ?? — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 17, 2020

You got up, you functioned, you moved, you got ready, you tried. Keep your fucking head up @thebigticket205 this is still a win for you. Respect. — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) May 17, 2020

So much respect for @thebigticket205 ???? — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 17, 2020

Great fight respect for Walt. Overeem is a beast — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020