Fighters React to Valentina Shevchenko Winning Flyweight Title at UFC 231

Valentina Shevchenko won the UFC women’s flyweight title on Saturday by defeating former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the UFC 231 co-main event. Following the championship fight fighters reacted to Shevchenko’s unanimous decision win.

Valentina def has the best spinning back in the game! @joerogan text book and no Telegraph! Love it #UFC231 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 9, 2018

Valentina is just to strong and technical — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 9, 2018

Great fight, Shevchenko mixing in the takedowns made it look like she was cruising and that spin kick counter to the legkick was crazy impressive! But now we have to watch that dance again… ::sigh:: #UFC231 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 9, 2018

Oh shit no dance!! Now I’m a fan, hahaha — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 9, 2018