Fighters React to Valentina Shevchenko Winning Flyweight Title at UFC 231

December 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

Valentina Shevchenko won the UFC women’s flyweight title on Saturday by defeating former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the UFC 231 co-main event. Following the championship fight fighters reacted to Shevchenko’s unanimous decision win.

