Fighters React to Valentina Shevchenko Winning Flyweight Title at UFC 231

Valentina Shevchenko won the UFC women’s flyweight title on Saturday by defeating former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the UFC 231 co-main event. Following the championship fight fighters reacted to Shevchenko’s unanimous decision win.
By unanimous decision! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/tk14Ihj2js
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
? ? ? ?@BulletValentina #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/QM2KFKzauR
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
Valentina def has the best spinning back in the game! @joerogan text book and no Telegraph! Love it #UFC231
— Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 9, 2018
Valentina is just to strong and technical
— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 9, 2018
@BulletValentina way too strong for this division!! #ufc232
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 9, 2018
Great fight @joannamma vs @BulletValentina both Amaizing warrior!!!
— Krzysztof Jotko (@JotkoMMA) December 9, 2018
Great fight, Shevchenko mixing in the takedowns made it look like she was cruising and that spin kick counter to the legkick was crazy impressive! But now we have to watch that dance again… ::sigh:: #UFC231
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 9, 2018
Oh shit no dance!! Now I’m a fan, hahaha
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 9, 2018
I don’t understand why Joana celebrates? I think she lost every round? #ufc231
— Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) December 9, 2018
Man, @BulletValentina is good. ??????
— Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) December 9, 2018
Congrats @BulletValentina ??#UFC231
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 9, 2018
Congratulations @BulletValentina ?
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 9, 2018