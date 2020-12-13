Fighters react to UFC 256 main event majority draw

Following Saturday’s UFC 256 main event title bout between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, fighters reacted via Twitter. The last UFC pay-per-view of the year ended in a majority draw but produced a Fight of the Year candidate.

Gods of War! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 13, 2020

Good fight shoutout to

Brandon Moreno 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 13, 2020

Crazy to think that Moreno was cut from the UFC at one point. Glad he is back he is definitely one of my favorites. #ufc256 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 13, 2020

A lot of us are talking about this being Fight of the Year but we should also be talking about Deiveson Figueiredo being Fighter of the Year. Even though this was a draw, he still walked away with the title after a record breaking 2020.#UFC254 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 13, 2020

Figueiredo vs Moreno. FOTY

Kevin Holland fighter of the year! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 13, 2020

Flyweights make me wanna be better. You always see the craziest technical striking Match ups and the most batshit scrambles. How’s about a rematch where they can prep for more than 2 weeks! #UFC256 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 13, 2020

That could very well be FOTY #UFC256 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 13, 2020

What a great display of technique and heart. The flyweight division is full steam ahead! Run that one back! #ufc256 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 13, 2020

Both fighters deserve win money. Fuck it give them both belts too — Baldy Ed (@brianboom135) December 13, 2020

Amazing fight I need to see these guys go at it again ..then again after that — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 13, 2020

How humble and tough and positive is this guy!?? #moreno #UFC256 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 13, 2020

We gotta see a rematch #UFC256 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 13, 2020

I’ll fight them both, old school Ufc style tournament!! @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 13, 2020

I’m not trying to be a bandwagon fan. But Brandon Moreno is 100 percent one of my favorite fighters. Absolute dog off the leash. I personally thought he won. But I’ll watch both of those dudes fights 365 days of the year. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 13, 2020

Rematch!! 🤯 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) December 13, 2020

@theassassinbaby” I’m fine I’ll be back in the gym next week, probably not really”..lol got to love that guys!! — Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) December 13, 2020

Both are champions — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 13, 2020

Wow I thought Moreno had it #ufc256 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) December 13, 2020

Solid draw. Run it back 💪👊 @ufc — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 13, 2020

Wow I can’t wait for that rematch 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) December 13, 2020

What an amazing fight!! Hats off to both guys #ufc256 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 13, 2020

Sick fight, fight of the year? #UFC256 — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) December 13, 2020

GONNA BE A REMATCH REGARDLESS ! #UFC256 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 13, 2020