Fighters react to UFC 249 postponement

UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that UFC 249 has been postponed along with all other events due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The event was scheduled for April 18 at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California. Shortly after the breaking news, fighter reactions started pouring in via social media.

April 18th might not be happening but everything is ok, I'm personally happy and proud of the dedication and commitment of the @ufc and @danawhite Thank you for trying so hard ?#StayStrong #UFC249 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 9, 2020

Thank you @danawhite @mickmaynard2 and everyone @ufc for trying so hard to make this happen. We fighters just want to work and you guys have bent over backwards and spent millions to try and let me. Thank you. As i… https://t.co/Svwt0KnXi1 — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 9, 2020

I trained 3 times a day whereever I could, dieted hard while stuck in quarantine, lost my opponent said yes to whoever else they can find, put my health on the line knowing there was a chance it wouldnt happen because I love what I do I’m a fighter. if your celebrating this ef u — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 9, 2020

Bravo @danawhite you did all you could. That’s admirable of you and we all appreciate it . — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) April 9, 2020

Huge shoutout to @danawhite @seanshelby #Hunter @ufc and everyone that was working hard trying to make it happen! ✊?✊?✊? can’t wait to go the Island ? and fight! #StaySafe #Corona — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 9, 2020

So can I eat pizza now?! https://t.co/HYYb242Rrt — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) April 9, 2020

#UFC249 cancelled WOW . Respect to @danawhite for trying his hardest to bring sports back to the world . Can’t wait until everyone can return back to their normal lives . Hang in there folks ! ?? — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2020

I am so mad that we won’t get to see fights from a private island lair as promised https://t.co/K5RzkXUGVO — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) April 9, 2020

Breaking news!

No ufc 249 pic.twitter.com/2uFOa715j1 — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) April 9, 2020

Sad for the fighters and fans who got their hopes up for this. But maybe it’s best to give this virus more time to blow over.

It’s probably bitter-sweet for many of the workers and fighters scheduled to scrap.

We all want to make money, but we want to protect our families too. https://t.co/zSg0KSWoy2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2020

Man I’m feeling for my fellow colleagues. This blows. #UFC249 canceled ❌ — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 9, 2020

UFC 249 Has been cancelled. I’m not mad at it ??‍♂️. It’s probably best for everyone and @danawhite said they will come do a show at @Tachipalace ??. #ufc249 #fightisland https://t.co/ztAjIFpP6q — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) April 9, 2020

🙁 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) April 9, 2020

Thanks @danawhite @ufc and matchmakers for try hard as fuck to make this happen. Seriously thank you guys this hard work will pay off ?? @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 ❤️ — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) April 9, 2020

I believe him when he says UFC will be the first sport back. Now let’s hope we as fighters get 3 fights a year after all this. Also, you have to admit Dana is the most motivated president in sports. https://t.co/94C1JC54U2 — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) April 9, 2020

Disney still Undefeated ???? !!!! I hope you bought some #buydis — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) April 9, 2020