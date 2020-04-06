HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fighters react to Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for interim title at UFC 249

April 6, 2020
On Monday, the Ultimate Fighting Champion announced that UFC 249 would proceed as scheduled on April 18 with Justin Gaethje stepping in to face Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title.

Following the announcement, fighters reacted to the new UFC 249 main event via social media.

