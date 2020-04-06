Fighters react to Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for interim title at UFC 249

On Monday, the Ultimate Fighting Champion announced that UFC 249 would proceed as scheduled on April 18 with Justin Gaethje stepping in to face Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title.

Following the announcement, fighters reacted to the new UFC 249 main event via social media.

The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! ?@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt! pic.twitter.com/aH44zg5K30 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

Unfortunate we don’t get the Ferguson/khabib but This is still going to be ??? #UFC249 https://t.co/dyo1tCaylQ — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 6, 2020

Does this smash ppv numbers ? Salut @danawhite and the @ufc for making it happen ?? pic.twitter.com/QfoV9eddoa — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 6, 2020

The man let’s go Gaethje ??? https://t.co/EW5sSIDcha — Damien Brown ダミアン・ブラウン (@beatdown155) April 6, 2020

so we all gonna ignore the fact Khabob ran away from the fight ? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 6, 2020

mark my words @TheNotoriousMMA will make that rat pay i can’t fucking wait till the rematch. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 6, 2020

After all this, we won’t get the best of either guy. When most of the world is stressed about their next paycheck the ufc is dropping a fight on PPV that people will want to see but not the one they actually saved up for. https://t.co/RbA50viXql — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 6, 2020

The @ufc hasn’t ever done @TonyFergusonXT any favors. Someone who’s been a company man, a dominate athlete in the sport for so many years and this is always what he gets, an Interim Title. Viewership of this card is so unknown with everyone holding onto their last pennies. #sad — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 6, 2020