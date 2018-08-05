Fighters React to TJ Dillashaw’s First-Round Finish of Cody Garbrandt

TJ Dillashaw closed the door on his bitter rivalry with former teammate Cody Garbradt by finishing the former champion in the first round at UFC 227 on Saturday. Dillashaw retained his title and fighters reacted to the outcome via Twitter.
The bantamweight champ ladies and gentlemen ..#UFC227 @TJDillashaw pic.twitter.com/oiXJfZxLEX
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
Call me the” professional” the good guy ,whatever …I’m the #1 guy in this division behind the champion (and we are 1-1) ??
— Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) August 5, 2018
Congrats @tjdillashaw but now it’s time for finish the trilogy with @raphaassuncao period. ?? ?? Parabéns #TJdillashaw mais agora é a hora de finalizar essa trilogia com o Raphael Assunçao. pic.twitter.com/RMzNZ3fWeY
— Roan Jucao (@jucao) August 5, 2018
AND STILL!!!!!!!! @TJDillashaw ?
— Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) August 5, 2018
Congrats to @TJDillashaw
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) August 5, 2018
Bantamweight is a crazy division. Dom likely beats TJ again (IMHO). Cody likely beats Dom again (IMHO), and TJ has two KOs on Cody now. #ufc227 pic.twitter.com/uBE2DqMxBd
— The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) August 5, 2018
Congrats to #TUF14 alumni @TJDillashaw ??
— Dennis Bermudez (@MenaceBermudez) August 5, 2018
Had no doubts that fight was gonna be finished.. both guys always entertaining! Congrats to @TJDillashaw #ufc227
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) August 5, 2018
Let’s not forget that Cruz is pretty stiff competition for best bantamweight champ. ??♀️ #totallyunbiased
— Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) August 5, 2018
Hats off to TJ. Great performance. I still think Cody will be the 135 champ! #ufc227
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) August 5, 2018
Was there a question? Hell yes!!!! #UFC227 @ufc https://t.co/qCLywwEN8U
— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) August 5, 2018
Helll yeah @TJDillashaw so impressive!!! Proud of you! Take @HenryCejudo out!!!! #UFc227
— Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) August 5, 2018
Wow. @TJDillashaw just did work. So precise so quick. What a way to end #UFC227. Co main and main absolute fire. @ufc
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) August 5, 2018
Congrats @TJDillashaw nice win.
— Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) August 5, 2018
#AndStill UFC Bantamweight champ of the ? @TJDillashaw!#UFC227 pic.twitter.com/wrcSJ4umSk
— UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 5, 2018
"I'm always going to bring it."
? The CHAMP @TJDillashaw has a message for the fans! #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/4mRk8W60OJ
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
TJ was all over Cody and finished him… again. #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/TJCR8sxBvy
— The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) August 5, 2018
Cody’s emotions got the best of him again he’ll be back
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 5, 2018