Fighters React to TJ Dillashaw’s First-Round Finish of Cody Garbrandt

TJ Dillashaw closed the door on his bitter rivalry with former teammate Cody Garbradt by finishing the former champion in the first round at UFC 227 on Saturday. Dillashaw retained his title and fighters reacted to the outcome via Twitter.

Call me the” professional” the good guy ,whatever …I’m the #1 guy in this division behind the champion (and we are 1-1) ?? — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) August 5, 2018

Congrats @tjdillashaw but now it’s time for finish the trilogy with @raphaassuncao period. ?? ?? Parabéns #TJdillashaw mais agora é a hora de finalizar essa trilogia com o Raphael Assunçao. pic.twitter.com/RMzNZ3fWeY — Roan Jucao (@jucao) August 5, 2018

Bantamweight is a crazy division. Dom likely beats TJ again (IMHO). Cody likely beats Dom again (IMHO), and TJ has two KOs on Cody now. #ufc227 pic.twitter.com/uBE2DqMxBd — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) August 5, 2018

Had no doubts that fight was gonna be finished.. both guys always entertaining! Congrats to @TJDillashaw #ufc227 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) August 5, 2018

Let’s not forget that Cruz is pretty stiff competition for best bantamweight champ. ??‍♀️ #totallyunbiased — Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) August 5, 2018

Hats off to TJ. Great performance. I still think Cody will be the 135 champ! #ufc227 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) August 5, 2018

Wow. @TJDillashaw just did work. So precise so quick. What a way to end #UFC227. Co main and main absolute fire. @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) August 5, 2018

"I'm always going to bring it." ? The CHAMP @TJDillashaw has a message for the fans! #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/4mRk8W60OJ — #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018

TJ was all over Cody and finished him… again. #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/TJCR8sxBvy — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) August 5, 2018