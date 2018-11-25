Fighters React to Tito Ortiz Knocking Out Chuck Liddell

Fourteen years after the two first fought at UFC 47 in 2004, Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell faced off for a third time on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, California in Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. After losing in their first two meetings, Ortiz exacted his revenge by knocking out Liddell in the first round. Following the fight, fighters reacted to Ortiz’ win and Liddell’s performance via Twitter.

Sad…… — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 25, 2018

Wow man was hard to see Chuck like that . Felt cool to see them guys in the cage together tho , felt like a movie , not real life ?????? Great night — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 25, 2018

Are you kidding me? That should’ve never went down. — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) November 25, 2018

This sport isn’t for old men… — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) November 25, 2018

Unfortunately we will keep seeing fights like this!!! @ChuckLiddell was one of my all time favorite fighters…sad really!! — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 25, 2018

That was really sad too see ? it was like watching Chuck in slow motion ?#TitovsChuck3 — Brad Pickett (@One_Punch) November 25, 2018

Did not enjoy the end of that fight. Feel for iceman. Legends should t go out like this. I wish it was a 3 round war that went to a decision #LiddellOritz3 — Ricardo Lamas (@RicardoLamasMMA) November 25, 2018