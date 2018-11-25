HOT OFF THE WIRE

Fighters React to Tito Ortiz Knocking Out Chuck Liddell

November 25, 2018
November 25, 2018

Fourteen years after the two first fought at UFC 47 in 2004, Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell faced off for a third time on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, California in Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. After losing in their first two meetings, Ortiz exacted his revenge by knocking out Liddell in the first round. Following the fight, fighters reacted to Ortiz’ win and Liddell’s performance via Twitter.

