Fighters react to Stipe Miocic defeating Daniel Cormier in UFC 252 trilogy

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defended his title on Saturday in a trilogy bout against former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the UFC 252 main event. The fight was Cormier’s swansong and went all five rounds with Miocic winning by unanimous decision. Following the event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, fighters reacted to Miocic’s win via social media.
Great performance to both guys 👏 Congrats to Stipe on the performance.
See you soon. #NgannouVsStipe2
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 16, 2020
Great night of fights . Stipe came in shape. Looked like a lean 205er . Much respect to the legend DC #UFC252
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 16, 2020
The eye poke though https://t.co/Vlu7twtMKU
— Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) August 16, 2020
Congratulations @stipemiocic 👏 214lb Volk is coming for ya!! #ufc252
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) August 16, 2020
How about Miocic vs Ngannou 2 for the last PPV of the year? @danawhite @ufc
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 16, 2020
What. A. Fight. Great fight to end the trilogy. Both guys gave it their all! Man. #ufc252 @ufc @dc_mma @stipemiocic
— Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 16, 2020
Congrats champ and congrats champ. Both men should be very proud.
— michael (@bisping) August 16, 2020
That was a good ass fight #UFC252
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) August 16, 2020
Man dc still got fight in him he can’t retire
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 16, 2020
Wow. What a war. That’s how it’s done. @dc_mma what a journey #Legendary #UFC252 #FTON
— Jessica Jag Aguilar (@jagatt) August 16, 2020
Congrats @stipemiocic and thanks @dc_mma for giving us your all, Happy Retirement brother! Amazing 🙏🏽 @Ufc
— Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) August 16, 2020
I feel like both held back a little bit in fear of gettin knocked out. #UFC252
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 16, 2020
Great fight by both men! #UFC252
— Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) August 16, 2020