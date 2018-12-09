Fighters React To Max Holloway Finishing Brian Ortega at UFC 231

Featherweight champion Max Holloway defended his title on Saturday in the UFC 231 main event against undefeated challenger Brian Ortega. Holloway stopped Ortega at the end of the fourth round. Following the title bout fighters reacted Holloway’s win via Twitter.

LONGEST WIN STREAKS IN @UFC HISTORY – #UFC231

16 – Anderson Silva

13 – @BlessedMMA

13 – Demetrious Johnson

13 – Jon Jones

13 – Georges St-Pierre pic.twitter.com/p86IqS45gA — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 9, 2018

Ur boys better stop that fight… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 9, 2018

Good fight congrats to @BlessedMMA ? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 9, 2018

Wow what a beating! — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 9, 2018

What a fight?

Congratulations @BlessedMMA you are great champion. ? — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 9, 2018

Wowwwwww! @BlessedMMA you tha man brotha congrats!! God bless — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 9, 2018

@BlessedMMA is a beast, what a fight! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 9, 2018

Brian Ortega might be the tougest dude I know! #UFC231 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 9, 2018

This fight !! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 9, 2018

Damn that was a great scrap. Congrats to Holloway and Respect to both ?? #UFC231 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 9, 2018

Damn, death by a thousand lashes. I’m amazed at how many punches Ortega took! Max’s fight I.q. Is through the roof. #UFC231 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 9, 2018

I would think of throwing in the towel if I were in Brian’s corner. Love him, he can always win, but save him to fight another day. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 9, 2018

What is Ortegas head made of? #ufc231 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 9, 2018

They need fucking brain scans after this fight!! #ufc232 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 9, 2018

What a Fucking fight boys!!!!! Proud to watch two men put on a show like that. @BlessedMMA @BrianTcity @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 9, 2018

The blessed is the best #ufc231 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 9, 2018

Awesome fight.. Ortega is super tough but @BlessedMMA had an almost flawless performance tonight #ufc231 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) December 9, 2018

Fuck Max is a fucking animal that was a striking clinic. Ortega is amazing too. — David Michaud (@bulldawgUFC) December 9, 2018

Omg @BrianTcity is my new hero. @BlessedMMA looked unreal. Good stoppage by the Dr. #FOTY hands down. They should just nominate these gentlemen 4 times in a row cuz they the only competition. #Unreal — Seth Baczynski (@Sethbmma) December 9, 2018

Ahh what a fight! So torn between the two. Such great men. I felt the difference was that handspeed for Max. Great technical fight! Ortega will be back for sure! He has the heart of a lion! #Classic #UFC231 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 9, 2018