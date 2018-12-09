Fighters React To Max Holloway Finishing Brian Ortega at UFC 231

Featherweight champion Max Holloway defended his title on Saturday in the UFC 231 main event against undefeated challenger Brian Ortega. Holloway stopped Ortega at the end of the fourth round. Following the title bout fighters reacted Holloway’s win via Twitter.
LONGEST WIN STREAKS IN @UFC HISTORY – #UFC231
16 – Anderson Silva
13 – @BlessedMMA
13 – Demetrious Johnson
13 – Jon Jones
13 – Georges St-Pierre pic.twitter.com/p86IqS45gA
— UFC News (@UFCNews) December 9, 2018
Ur boys better stop that fight…
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 9, 2018
Good fight congrats to @BlessedMMA ?
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 9, 2018
Wow what a beating!
— Randa Markos (@randamma) December 9, 2018
What a fight?
Congratulations @BlessedMMA you are great champion. ?
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 9, 2018
Wowwwwww! @BlessedMMA you tha man brotha congrats!! God bless
— Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 9, 2018
@BlessedMMA is a beast, what a fight!
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 9, 2018
Brian Ortega might be the tougest dude I know! #UFC231
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 9, 2018
— Zachary Makovsky (@ZachFunSize) December 9, 2018
This fight !!
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 9, 2018
Damn that was a great scrap. Congrats to Holloway and Respect to both ?? #UFC231
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 9, 2018
Damn, death by a thousand lashes. I’m amazed at how many punches Ortega took! Max’s fight I.q. Is through the roof. #UFC231
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 9, 2018
I would think of throwing in the towel if I were in Brian’s corner. Love him, he can always win, but save him to fight another day.
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 9, 2018
What is Ortegas head made of? #ufc231
— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 9, 2018
They need fucking brain scans after this fight!! #ufc232
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) December 9, 2018
What a Fucking fight boys!!!!! Proud to watch two men put on a show like that. @BlessedMMA @BrianTcity @ufc
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 9, 2018
The blessed is the best #ufc231
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 9, 2018
Awesome fight.. Ortega is super tough but @BlessedMMA had an almost flawless performance tonight #ufc231
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) December 9, 2018
WOW @BlessedMMA really called it!! #ufc231
— RobFont (@RobSFont) December 9, 2018
Fuck Max is a fucking animal that was a striking clinic. Ortega is amazing too.
— David Michaud (@bulldawgUFC) December 9, 2018
Omg @BrianTcity is my new hero. @BlessedMMA looked unreal. Good stoppage by the Dr. #FOTY hands down. They should just nominate these gentlemen 4 times in a row cuz they the only competition. #Unreal
— Seth Baczynski (@Sethbmma) December 9, 2018
Ahh what a fight! So torn between the two. Such great men. I felt the difference was that handspeed for Max. Great technical fight! Ortega will be back for sure! He has the heart of a lion! #Classic #UFC231
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 9, 2018
I wanna see that Max vs Conor rematch for sure. Run that shit back.
— Din Thomas (@DinThomas) December 9, 2018
#AndStill!@BlessedMMA cements his status as a UFC featherweight LEGEND! ? B2YB: @CircleKStores pic.twitter.com/yLwWCLlWJI
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018