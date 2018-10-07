Fighters React to Khabib Nurmagomedov Tapping Out Conor McGregor and Post-Fight Brawl

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 7, 2018
Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov tapped out former two-division champion Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event on Saturday and all hell broke loose afterward. Following the submission win and melee, fighters reacted via Twitter.

https://twitter.com/emilvalhalla/status/1048801047249125376

               

