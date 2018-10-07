Fighters React to Khabib Nurmagomedov Tapping Out Conor McGregor and Post-Fight Brawl

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov tapped out former two-division champion Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event on Saturday and all hell broke loose afterward. Following the submission win and melee, fighters reacted via Twitter.

Hey guys, two wrongs don’t make it right. Conor didn’t deserve that. No one did. But some things aren’t for fight promotion. Religion, family, country. Throwing stuff in Brooklyn. For Khabib it wasn’t fight promotion, it was really personal. Diff culture man. Sucks — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 7, 2018

Well Connor started all of this crap….??‍♂️ #UFC229 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 7, 2018

#ufc229 oh man this is very unsportsmanlike #respect main event — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) October 7, 2018

This shit is nuts!! — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) October 7, 2018

That’s so low!! Jump the cage and punch the fighter that just fought from the back. This guy should be banned. Should never step on this country. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 7, 2018

.@TeamKhabib is a #filthyanimal. Way to set the sport back 20 years you stupid sheep fucker #ufc229 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) October 7, 2018

Why???? ??‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️ Khabib had an awesome performance then to act like that?? #ufc229 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) October 7, 2018

I'm sorry but this entertaining lol — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) October 7, 2018

Pussy Irish guy attacked a bus with innocent women on it, him and his pussy Dillon daniscorner deserve it all… justice baby!!! — Al Iaquinta? (@ALIAQUINTA) October 7, 2018

@TeamKhabib bullied a bully tonight. @TheNotoriousMMA has crossed the line many times. Khabib has always been respectful throughout his career. Talking about Khabibs’s dad is as low as u can go. https://t.co/NcY9gBmUsq — Firas Zahabi (@Firas_Zahabi) October 7, 2018

This is fucking nuts — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) October 7, 2018

I don’t agree with khabib jumping out of the cage. But people need to remember it was Connor and his team that started this beef. Attacking the bus, all the shit talk. Sooner or later it was gonna catch up??‍♂️ — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) October 7, 2018

Khabib jumping out and attacking a guy watching him jump out is terrible. His corner jumping in and attacking a guy who just got submitted is even worse. Fucking terrible — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) October 7, 2018

Worst attitude I have even seen in the sport by Khabib team mates jumping into the cage and attacking Connor. #UFC229 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) October 7, 2018

From the dolly throwing to this post-fight insanity, this has been one of the classier moments for our sport — Julie Kedzie (@julesk_fighter) October 7, 2018

Smfh!!! That was terrible! At least allow Khabib the chance to be announced the champ! #UFC229 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) October 7, 2018

Aaaaaahahahahahaha as much as I respect @TeamKhabib for winning like that, you and your goons can suck a bag of dicks! You just ruined your “legacy” sir! Fucking idiots… — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) October 7, 2018

Not so cool when shit is real eh? Rematch will sell double now though! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 7, 2018

I don’t condone what happened, but you talk that much trash and attack a nation and get that personal you can’t be surprised. Fun fight, but sucks it ended that way I just hope no one gets hurt in the aftermath. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) October 7, 2018

Khabib wins! Wait, Omg no what just happened?! #ufc229 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) October 7, 2018

Khabib chokes out Conor and then jumps into the audience to fight Dylan. Now more fighting in the cage. This is chaos!!! #ufc229 pic.twitter.com/7cAJbtbuzJ — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) October 7, 2018

Before everyone jumps on @TeamKhabib remember @thenotoriousmma struck first. That being said i respect Conor more now than ever before. He lost the fight but he acted like a champion tonight. https://t.co/qa7LpEcVEA — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) October 7, 2018

The belt should be stripped from @TeamKhabib that’s not how a champion acts! #UFC229 — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) October 7, 2018

What a fight!!! And the main event was amazing too! #ufc229 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) October 7, 2018

World war 3 just broke out #UFC — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) October 7, 2018

‘SOMETIMES THESE THINGS HAPPEN IN MMA’ #UFC229 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 7, 2018

The king is slain — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) October 7, 2018

Wow !!!! Russia Vs Ireland inside the @TMobileArena — Dennis Bermudez (@MenaceBermudez) October 7, 2018

I can understand Khabib jump the fence In a moment of emotions but his friends and corner man jump and punch Conor from behind it unacceptable. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 7, 2018

I agree Connor started this from the beginning but Khabib proved his point in the octagon with a dominant performance!! No need to carry it to this extent and stoop to the same level as Connor. — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) October 7, 2018

When you promote unprofessional actions your fighters are going to act unprofessional , what the fuck did anyone expect? — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) October 7, 2018

Boy that took a turn huh? ???? — Thiago Pitbull Alves (@ThiagoAlvesATT) October 7, 2018

Khabibs team are FUCKING DOGS!! — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) October 7, 2018

Post fight fight> fight #ufc229 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) October 7, 2018

This fight was sold on commercials about an assault on UFC fighters. They kind of manifested tonight. — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) October 7, 2018

what the fuck just happened!!!!! #UFC229 — Nordine Taleb (@TNT83MMA) October 7, 2018

When you have two former champions pleading with you to start using your head and relax…. Maybe you should listen. #ufc pic.twitter.com/dLZInvJrqP — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) October 7, 2018

Can’t talk about a mans family and think it’s gonna be ok after — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 7, 2018

MMA isn't a sport. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 7, 2018

Embarrassing for MMA. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 7, 2018

This really isn't that bad let's be honest. Conor's crew did this same thing at a Bellator fight not to long ago — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) October 7, 2018

@TeamKhabib winning will help fighters get more money in @ufc you fight the best expect this could go differnet any day thats real MMA great job Connor great fight both — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) October 7, 2018

Come on guys !!!! How old are we …… #ufc229 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 7, 2018

Did anyone think there would be any outcome that didn’t lead to this insanity?! HAHA #UFC229 — Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) October 7, 2018

I don't give a shit what no one says after all Connor has done #FUCKHIM @ Merced, California https://t.co/0ocaMh8oMZ — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) October 7, 2018

Amazing performance by Khabib but damn that’s was stupid and totally unnecessary #ufc229 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) October 7, 2018

This makes me so sad. Nooo!!! #ufc229 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) October 7, 2018

Where was always this disgust when Connor threw the dolly at the van. This whole fight was built largely on that situation. They replayed it and replayed it during all promos. What did they think would happen — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 7, 2018

The Irish can suck it… properly. #UFC229 — Jordan Johnson (@doublejmma) October 7, 2018

Cheap shot @TheNotoriousMMA and he didnt even shake. Real champ — sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) October 7, 2018

Walking off after subbing him would have been statement enough — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) October 7, 2018

@TeamKhabib wasn’t playing!! I’m not condoning was he did but you can’t talk about a mans family, religion etc and expect no repercussions. Hopefully people will think twice now before trash talking just to try and hype fights! #getbacktomartialarts #behumble — Chad Laprise (@ChadLaprise) October 7, 2018

What a joke!… — FranCisco Rivera (@CiscoRiveraUFC) October 7, 2018

Why would you do that you idiots!! #ufc229 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 7, 2018

Wow! What do we say about khabib at this point? Great fighter but easily put out of character… #ufc229 — Adam Milstead (@AdamMilstead) October 7, 2018

Khabib just went full heel, amazingly making Conor the good guy. Classic pro wrestling move. #UFC299 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 7, 2018

