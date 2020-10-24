HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones says he ‘grants’ Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC top Pound for Pound spot

Conor McGregor UFC 246 presser - serious

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor says ‘I will carry on’ after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov

hot-sauce-featuredFighters react to Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement following UFC 254

Brock Lesnar UFC 4 video game Brocktober

hot-sauce-featuredBrock Lesnar new featured fighter in EA Sports UFC 4 video game (trailer)

Fighters react to Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement following UFC 254

October 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

Following his UFC 254 submission win over Justin Gaethje on Saturday, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took his gloves off inside Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi and announced his retirement.

After the announcement, fighters reacted to “The Eagle” stepping away from fighting.

TRENDING > UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA