Fighters react to Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement following UFC 254

Following his UFC 254 submission win over Justin Gaethje on Saturday, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took his gloves off inside Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi and announced his retirement.

After the announcement, fighters reacted to “The Eagle” stepping away from fighting.

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. 🤙🏾 Enjoy Champ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

@TeamKhabib Congratulations on an outstanding performance and career. Your father would be extremely proud. P4P👑 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 24, 2020

Thank you for everything. Beautiful, masterful career. @TeamKhabib 🙏🏽🏆💯 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) October 24, 2020

He’s definitely #1 pound for pound!! Congratulations on a great career #UFC254 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2020

Getting emotional watching this. Wow. Khabib respecting his mother and following through with his word. What a man. Deffo a top 5 goat of MMA. Happy retirement. pic.twitter.com/dkqOlcS3OR — D (@darrentill2) October 24, 2020

I’m 100% behind giving @TeamKhabib the #1 P4P ranking! Absolutely earned! Congrats on an AMAZING career. You are an inspiration. Much love. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #UFC254 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 24, 2020

Congrats on the fight @TeamKhabib If that’s your career, it’s a shame u didn’t get to fight someone coming forward and isn’t afraid to wrestle. Congrats I’ll be here when u return — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) October 24, 2020

Congratulations on an absolutely flawless career. The best to ever do it @TeamKhabib @ufc 👏👏🥇🏆 — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) October 24, 2020

Respect ✊🏽 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) October 24, 2020

. @TeamKhabib is the undisputed GOAT!!! Hands down the best to ever do it! The way he carried himself in and out of the cage🙌🏾. Congrats on a great career!!! I’m sure your father is smiling down on you🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) October 24, 2020

Congratulations @TeamKhabib a true champion inside and outside the octagon and hands down # 1 pound for pound. 👏🏽👏🏽 #UFC254 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) October 24, 2020

Undeniably the greatest lightweight of all time.. what a run! Congrats on a great career @TeamKhabib #UFC254 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) October 24, 2020

Retire on top! You’re the champ! Thank you for the new style in mma 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #UFC254 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) October 24, 2020

Man I’m tearing up .Khabib champ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 24, 2020

Congratulations to @TeamKhabib what an amazing career! And what a way to End it! #UFCFightIsland6 @ufc — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) October 24, 2020

khabib greatest fighter of all time!! — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) October 24, 2020

Thank you @TeamKhabib 🙏🏽 — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) October 24, 2020

Justin keep your head up my brother you’ll be back and you have a champion spirit. Khabib you’re the absolute best and the gold standard of a human being. Thank you for an outstanding career. Love you guys. 🙏🏽❤️ — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 24, 2020

Much love and respect to @TeamKhabib

You made your dad proud 👏 #UFC254 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) October 24, 2020