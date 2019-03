Fighters react to Kamaru Usman’s destruction of Tyron Woodley at UFC 235

The welterweight title changed hands on Saturday at UFC 235 when Kamaru Usman dominated Tyron Woodley in the fight card’s co-main event. Following the win, fighters reacted to Usman’s dominating performance and becoming the first African UFC champion.

I am very impressed @USMAN84kg , my congratulations.

Аlso congratulations @zabeast_mma Zabit and Usman is another level in mma. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 3, 2019

Marty fought like a bitch — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 3, 2019

Damnt ! Kamaru just got my teary eyed with that speech about his daughter — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 3, 2019

What a dominant performance, over a dominant champion. Congratulations to Kamaru Usman! Nigeria ?? must be lit up right now! #UFC235 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 3, 2019

Congrats @USMAN84kg , competing against you was a great experience that made me learn a lot about myself, and grow as a martial artist, as a competitor and as a person. I honestly believed you would be Champion one day, and here you are! it’s much well deserved, congratulations! — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) March 3, 2019

Congrats @USMAN84kg for an awesome performance! Well deserved my friend.#UFC235 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 3, 2019

Dominant usman dominant — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) March 3, 2019

@USMAN84kg gets a ton of hate on line but IMO the guy is likeable as hell and a hell of a fighter. Congrats on a dominant win! — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) March 3, 2019

AND NEWWWW!!!! @USMAN84kg naija no dey carry last! Congratulations my brother !!! — TyroneSpong (@Tyrone_spong) March 3, 2019

Great fight by kamaru woodley still one of the greatest welterweight champs — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 3, 2019

Such great dominate

Monster @USMAN84kg And New @ufc Champion 170pound

Congrats ?? — Krzysztof Jotko (@JotkoMMA) March 3, 2019

Heartfelt congrats to @USMAN84kg for a great performance and becoming the second Muslim @ufc champion after the king of kings @TeamKhabib ☝??? — Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) March 3, 2019

Amazing performance by @USMAN84kg ?? — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) March 3, 2019

The 1st Nigerian champion @USMAN84kg ?????? so proud of him. ✊? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 3, 2019

@USMAN84kg dominate performance bro. Huge congrats you deserve this!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) March 3, 2019

??? I can’t even hate on that! Congratulations #UFC235 — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) March 3, 2019

