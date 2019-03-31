Fighters react to Justin Gaethje’s walk-off KO of Edson Barboza at UFC on ESPN 2

Lightweight Justin Gaethje lived up to his “The Highlight” nickname on Saturday by knocking out Edson Barboza in the UFC on ESPN 2 main event in Philadelphia. Following the stunning first-round knockout, fighters reacted to the Gaethje’s win via Twitter.
That was well done all the way through.
Congratulations Justin.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019
??? what a main event!!! #UFCPhiladelphia
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 31, 2019
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) March 31, 2019
wowwww @Justin_Gaethje !!! what a fight!! #UFCPhiladelhpia
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 31, 2019
I dont anticipate anyone will be raising their hand ?? to fight Justin Gaethje, like the teacher asked a question everyone knew the answer to. Utter silence and phones sent to voicemail . That boy a savage ! #UFCPHILLY
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 31, 2019
Walkoff x2
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 31, 2019
Woooooooow
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 31, 2019
He’s not human. He’s like a piece of iron. CONGRATS @Justin_Gaethje #UFCPhiladelhpia
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 31, 2019
Aaaaaammmmaaaaazzzzing!!! @Justin_Gaethje that was wild! Congrats ?? #UFCPhiladelphia
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) March 31, 2019
Holy shit! Justin is a beast! #UFCPhilly
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 31, 2019
Gaethje is a total badass! Fucking highlight! #UFCPhiladelpha
— BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) March 31, 2019
Well well well that was crazyyyy for all 2 and half minutes… @Justin_Gaethje is a beast and the worst match up for anyone with that wrestling is he doesn’t need to use… #UFCPhiladelhpia
— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) March 31, 2019
Huge fan of @Justin_Gaethje wow ? ?????????? ???
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 31, 2019