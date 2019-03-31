Fighters react to Justin Gaethje’s walk-off KO of Edson Barboza at UFC on ESPN 2

Lightweight Justin Gaethje lived up to his “The Highlight” nickname on Saturday by knocking out Edson Barboza in the UFC on ESPN 2 main event in Philadelphia. Following the stunning first-round knockout, fighters reacted to the Gaethje’s win via Twitter.

That was well done all the way through.

Congratulations Justin. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

??? what a main event!!! #UFCPhiladelphia — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 31, 2019

I dont anticipate anyone will be raising their hand ?? to fight Justin Gaethje, like the teacher asked a question everyone knew the answer to. Utter silence and phones sent to voicemail . That boy a savage ! #UFCPHILLY — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 31, 2019

Walkoff x2 — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 31, 2019

Woooooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 31, 2019

He’s not human. He’s like a piece of iron. CONGRATS @Justin_Gaethje #UFCPhiladelhpia — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 31, 2019

Holy shit! Justin is a beast! #UFCPhilly — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 31, 2019

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 2 Results: Barboza vs. Gaethje (Full Results and Fight Stats)

Gaethje is a total badass! Fucking highlight! #UFCPhiladelpha — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) March 31, 2019

Well well well that was crazyyyy for all 2 and half minutes… @Justin_Gaethje is a beast and the worst match up for anyone with that wrestling is he doesn’t need to use… #UFCPhiladelhpia — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) March 31, 2019