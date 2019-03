Fighters react to Jon Jones outclassing Anthony Smith at UFC 235

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones retained his title on Saturday by defeating Anthony Smith in the UFC 235 main event. Following Jones’ title defense, fighters reacted to his performance via Twitter.

.@lionheartasmith You have the Heart of a Lion, Anthony!

An amazing show of courage and bravery that entire fight. Incredible!

Thank you ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2019

This is why you shouldn’t boost these fighters off of a few quick wins… luck only goes so far… then it takes skill, grit, fight IQ, AND heart.. Cuz when you fight the BEST the chances of getting lucky is slim to none… DC did it to Volkan, now Jones to Smith. #ufc235 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) March 3, 2019

Awesome seeing @JonnyBones holding the @MonsterEnergy drink with the new @ufc legacy belt as the holster! Congrats champ — @CrisCyborg on IG #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) March 3, 2019

Man I thought we were about to see a hamill moment ? #ufc235 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 3, 2019

GOAT!!! Huge congrats @JonnyBones What a masterclass that was #ufc235 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) March 3, 2019

What is Jon going to run for president? He’s out here giving presidential campaign post-fight speeches. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) March 3, 2019

The king remains the king!

Congrats @JonnyBones on an amazing performance again! #GOAT — Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) March 3, 2019

@JonnyBones just making that look easy sad for @lionheartasmith just couldn’t get into it — Anton Zafir (@AntonZafirUFC) March 3, 2019

