Fighters React to Jake Ellenberger Announcing His Retirement at UFC Fight Night 135

Following his UFC Fight Night 135 loss to Bryan Barberena on Saturday, Jake “The Juggernaut” Ellenberger announced his retirement from fight. After the 47-fight veteran left his gloves inside the Octagon, fighters reacted to Ellenberger’s announcement on social media.

Congrats on a great career @EllenbergerMMA ?? — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) August 26, 2018

Respect to @EllenbergerMMA happy to have shared the cage with you even though you whooped my ass — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 26, 2018

I love me some @EllenbergerMMA !! Great fighter, great dad, and I’m honored to say great friend. I’ve always enjoyed his fights & our laughs together. ?? #UFCLinclon #UFC #ufcFightNight — Dennis Bermudez (@MenaceBermudez) August 26, 2018

Hats off my man @EllenbergerMMA what a career ?????? #UFCLinclon — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 26, 2018

.@EllenbergerMMA enjoy this next chapter man. You earned it! @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 26, 2018

Congrats @EllenbergerMMA for a great career. Good luck on this new journey. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 26, 2018

Cornering @DiegoSanchezUFC vs @EllenbergerMMA was my first ever UFC event. Hats off to a great career brother, and thanks for the shows ?? — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) August 26, 2018

Much love to @EllenbergerMMA it’s been a pleasure watching you fight over the years. ??? — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) August 26, 2018

Hey @EllenbergerMMA you are a warrior brother. Thank you for your fights and a few times that we shared the same matts at reign training center. Best of of luck with whatever you do. — Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) August 26, 2018

Always liked Jake “the Juggernaut” Ellenberger and had a soft spot for him in my Canadian heart. Nothing but respect for a fellow fighter who’s had a great career. Congrats, @EllenbergerMMA, and thank you. ??? #UFCLincoln pic.twitter.com/fuMjkDSSUi — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) August 26, 2018