Fighters react to Israel Adesanya’s one-sided UFC 253 win over Paulo Costa

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defended his belt in the UFC 253 main event on Saturday and made it look easy. “The Last Stylebender” dominated Costa before stopping him in the second round. Following the fight, fighters reacted to Adesanya’s win.

@stylebender is on another level!!!! This dude made it look easy. Congratulations king!!!! pic.twitter.com/gHK39Ytw01 β€” Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 27, 2020

Congrats to Adesanya ! β€” Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 27, 2020

Wow impressive!! β€” James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) September 27, 2020

Damn he folded like a lawn chair #UFC253 β€” Drakkar Klose (@drakkarklose) September 27, 2020

Wow, Izzy is really good!!#UFC253 Jon Jones? β€” Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) September 27, 2020

light work πŸ˜ β€” Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) September 27, 2020

Made it look easy. Amazing @stylebender β€” Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 27, 2020

That was kind of anti climactic lol. Absolute clinic from the champ #UFC253 β€” Mike Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) September 27, 2020

Make it look easy again. Damn that boys good πŸ”₯ @stylebender β€” Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 27, 2020

That was the best performance I have ever seen in a mixed martial arts fight. Holy moly. @stylebender β€” Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) September 27, 2020

Holy shit 😳 made it look easy!#ufc253 β€” Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) September 27, 2020

Izzy pieced him up in two rounds sick πŸ”₯πŸ‘πŸ» #UFC253 β€” Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) September 27, 2020

Wow there’s levels to this @stylebender the best in the 🌎 #UFC253 β€” GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 27, 2020

The skinny clown can fight β€” Eryk Anders (@erykanders) September 27, 2020

Perfect game plan by Israel β€” Randa Markos (@randamma) September 27, 2020

Wow! Not even close man! What a performance from Adesanya! This man will be champ for a LONG time, as long as Father Time allows it! #UFC253 β€” Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 27, 2020

Wowww!!!!! Izzy is just different man πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ‘πŸ»



Stylebender is a straight up star!! #UFC253 β€” Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) September 27, 2020

So different level! Congrats Adesanya πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½ #ufc253 β€” Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) September 27, 2020

Flawless victory β€” Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 27, 2020

Great performance by Adesanya tonight! Congrats! #UFC253 β€” Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 27, 2020

Fuckin beast β€” Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 27, 2020