Fighters react to Henry Cejudo retiring after UFC 249 win

May 10, 2020
NoNo Comments

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from fighting on Saturday after defeating Dominick Cruz in the UFC 249 co-main event in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 2008 Olympic freestyle wresting gold medalist made his mixed martial arts debut in 2013 and won his first ten fights to earn a UFC title shot. He was defeated by Demetrious Johnson but later avenged the loss to win the UFC flyweight championship. After defending the flyweight title once, Cejudo moved up to the bantamweight division and won the vacant belt by stopping Marlon Moraes. On Saturday, Cejudo defended his bantamweight title for the first time by stopping former two-time champion Cruz. “Triple C,” as he calls himself, sees himself as the greatest combat athlete of all time, and has a resume to support that claim.

TRENDING > Henry Cejudo stops Dominick Cruz then announces retirement at UFC 249

Following Cejudo’s unexpected retirement, fighters reacted to the news via social media.

