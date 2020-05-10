Fighters react to Henry Cejudo retiring after UFC 249 win

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from fighting on Saturday after defeating Dominick Cruz in the UFC 249 co-main event in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 2008 Olympic freestyle wresting gold medalist made his mixed martial arts debut in 2013 and won his first ten fights to earn a UFC title shot. He was defeated by Demetrious Johnson but later avenged the loss to win the UFC flyweight championship. After defending the flyweight title once, Cejudo moved up to the bantamweight division and won the vacant belt by stopping Marlon Moraes. On Saturday, Cejudo defended his bantamweight title for the first time by stopping former two-time champion Cruz. “Triple C,” as he calls himself, sees himself as the greatest combat athlete of all time, and has a resume to support that claim.

TRENDING > Henry Cejudo stops Dominick Cruz then announces retirement at UFC 249

Following Cejudo’s unexpected retirement, fighters reacted to the news via social media.

Legendary @HenryCejudo my congratulations. You are the beast. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

How can you not love that man and what he’s done. Congratulations @HenryCejudo what a career???? #UFC249 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 10, 2020

Somebody’s looking for that new contract, no way he’s retiring — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 10, 2020

Congrats @HenryCejudo for a legendary career. — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) May 10, 2020

Wow great career @HenryCejudo … what the hell is about to happen — Al Iaquinta? (@ALIAQUINTA) May 10, 2020

Early stoppage and early retirement in one fight ? #ufc249 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 10, 2020

The best contract negotiation ever ? — michael (@bisping) May 10, 2020

Why don’t I believe Henry? — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 10, 2020

I always think u let em fight in championship fights. @HenryCejudo is a beast, frustrating for @DominickCruz Triple C Retired?? #cringy retirement :/ — Urijah Faber (@UrijahFaber) May 10, 2020

Congrats to @HenryCejudo for the win #UFC249 so it looks like we’re gonna see @funkmasterMMA vs yan for the title next — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) May 10, 2020

If you serious, well done on a great career!! @HenryCejudo #ufc249 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 10, 2020

As cringe as he is… he’s the truth #Cejudo — Cynthia Calvillo (@cyn_calvillo) May 10, 2020

Congrats on an excellent career triple c @HenryCejudo #UFC249 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 10, 2020

Hell no . We want more of Henry Cejudo! Entertaining and a great competitor! #UFC249 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 10, 2020

Congrats @HenryCejudo! You are an animal! It is unfortunate for us not to share the octagon. Maybe when you decide to come back and I’m the new champion? #UFC249 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 10, 2020

I can’t believe he is retiring. ? #UFC249 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 10, 2020

Congratulations @HenryCejudo On a hall of fame career! #ufc249 — Todd Duffee (@ToddDuffee) May 10, 2020

Wow. ?. Massive respect CCC #UFC249 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 10, 2020

I can’t tell if he’s serious with that speech, saying he’s retiring?? — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 10, 2020

Big congrats to @HenryCejudo and @Justin_Gaethje tonight. Great performances from a couple of wrestlers. — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) May 10, 2020

Great way to go out @HenryCejudo left a legacy that will be hard to beat — Anton Zafir (@AntonZafirUFC) May 10, 2020

Congratulations on a great career @HenryCejudo — sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) May 10, 2020

Money move by Cejudo, or really retiring? He left the sport of wrestling after winning a gold medal. Who knows… — Bobby Nash (@B_Nashty) May 10, 2020

I bet he doesn’t retire! #UFC249 — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) May 10, 2020