Fighters react to Georges St-Pierre’s retirement

On Thursday, former welterweight an middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement from fighting during a press conference. Following the press conference, fighters and others (including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tredeau) reacted to the news via social media.

Now look at this video and you’ll understand why I wanted to fight with him, simply he’s one of the best оf all times. I just wanted to share cage with him while he’s active, that’s the… https://t.co/aYQf9mXKAY — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 21, 2019

Thank you for everything you’ve done for our sport @GeorgesStPierre you’re a role model of a champ and a big inspiration for me. Enjoy you retirement. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 21, 2019

?? @GeorgesStPierre I hope you’re blessed in whatever you do from here #gsp https://t.co/yxfOWuRghS — @CrisCyborg on IG #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) February 21, 2019

Une véritable légende. Je vous souhaite une excellente retraite, GSP. Thank you for representing Canada in the octagon with skill, sportsmanship and the heart of a champion. https://t.co/pMFKYIh1oP — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2019

Thank you for everything you did for our sport @GeorgesStPierre you’re a living legend my friend — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) February 21, 2019

Thank you @GeorgesStPierre for an incredible career. Thank you for shedding your sweat and blood to excite us. Enjoy the glory for the rest of your life. #salute — Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) February 21, 2019

Happy retirement to one of the best to ever do it ? https://t.co/q6CZhj212b — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 21, 2019

The best to ever do it, had it all world class Wrestling ??‍♂️ Striking ? Jiujitsu ? most importantly Heart ❤ and the nicest guy you will ever meet. Pleasure i got to learn from you when i was over at ??? Enjoy your retirement @GeorgesStPierre pic.twitter.com/kM4pfwqVtP — Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) February 21, 2019

“Today … I announce my retirement. There’s no tears. I’m happy to do it. It’s time to do it.” @GeorgesStPierre ? pic.twitter.com/Z8NMZOemAC — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2019