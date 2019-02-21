HOT OFF THE WIRE

Fighters react to Georges St-Pierre's retirement

February 21, 2019
No Comments

On Thursday, former welterweight an middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement from fighting during a press conference. Following the press conference, fighters and others (including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tredeau) reacted to the news via social media.

