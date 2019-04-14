Khabib thought Dustin Poirier’s UFC 236 win over Max Holloway was a draw

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier defeated Max Holloway to win the interim lightweight title in the UFC 236 main event on Saturday. Following the bout, fighters reacted to the action-packed fight and Poirier’s win.
I don’t agree with the judges 49:46, I got a draw, my respect to both fighters, and Porier’s achievement so far cannot be denied, my congratulations Dustin, see you in September. ? vs ?
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 14, 2019
Amazing main event fights. How fighting should be!
Max you are insanely tough!
Please rest up now young Uce, you are a warrior head to toe!
A champion FOREVER.
Congratulations Dustin on a much deserved UFC title to your career.
It is Nate next for you like previously scheduled.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 14, 2019
Let’s Fuckin’ Gooooo!!! @danawhite Give Me The Winner #UFC236 The Fans Want It!!! @ufc pic.twitter.com/w5McpZUceO
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 14, 2019
Congratulations @DustinPoirier
— michael (@bisping) April 14, 2019
Just incredible display of technique and heart from both @BlessedMMA and @DustinPoirier Thank you guys! You make me proud to be a part of the ufc!
— michael (@bisping) April 14, 2019
Hawaii @BlessedMMA just made you proud! ❤️ heart of a warrior
— CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) April 14, 2019
Another great fight congrats guys
— glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 14, 2019
Great fight Gentleman!
— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 14, 2019
Congrats @DustinPoirier! What an amazing career you’ve had. You deserve it. Small town southern boy.
— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) April 14, 2019
Congrats Champ ?? @DustinPoirier #UFC236
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 14, 2019
Congrats @DustinPoirier. Paid in full.
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 14, 2019
Congrats @DustinPoirier Way To Work Kid- ? ?? ????? Champ Shit Only pic.twitter.com/py06zFMLvD
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 14, 2019
Another standing ovation great fight
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 14, 2019
Big congrats to @DustinPoirier what an awesome performance! #ufc236
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 14, 2019
I loved that @DustinPoirier dedicated the fight to his wife ??????? congrats on the win. What a fight ?? #ufc236
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) April 14, 2019
Max is so cool #ufc236
— Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) April 14, 2019
Congrats @DustinPoirier you deserve it! Awesome performance! #ufc236
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 14, 2019
@DustinPoirier I was never a huge fan but sir you did paid in full!! You are beyond deserving great fight!!
— sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) April 14, 2019
Another one that can be fight of the year Jesus! Congrats Dustin both you guys put on hell of the show!
— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 14, 2019
That’s what @ufc Main events are all about. Wow, wow, wow! Lions going at it! Two class acts who also happen to be two of the best fighters at FW and LW. Holloway and Poirier gave us everything I hoped for and more. ?#UFC236
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) April 14, 2019