Khabib thought Dustin Poirier’s UFC 236 win over Max Holloway was a draw

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier defeated Max Holloway to win the interim lightweight title in the UFC 236 main event on Saturday. Following the bout, fighters reacted to the action-packed fight and Poirier’s win.

I don’t agree with the judges 49:46, I got a draw, my respect to both fighters, and Porier’s achievement so far cannot be denied, my congratulations Dustin, see you in September. ? vs ? — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 14, 2019

Amazing main event fights. How fighting should be!

Max you are insanely tough!

Please rest up now young Uce, you are a warrior head to toe!

A champion FOREVER.

Congratulations Dustin on a much deserved UFC title to your career.

It is Nate next for you like previously scheduled. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 14, 2019

Just incredible display of technique and heart from both @BlessedMMA and @DustinPoirier Thank you guys! You make me proud to be a part of the ufc! — michael (@bisping) April 14, 2019

Hawaii @BlessedMMA just made you proud! ❤️ heart of a warrior — CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) April 14, 2019

Another great fight congrats guys — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 14, 2019

Great fight Gentleman! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 14, 2019

Congrats @DustinPoirier! What an amazing career you’ve had. You deserve it. Small town southern boy. — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) April 14, 2019

Congrats @DustinPoirier. Paid in full. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 14, 2019

Congrats @DustinPoirier Way To Work Kid- ? ?? ????? Champ Shit Only pic.twitter.com/py06zFMLvD — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 14, 2019

Another standing ovation great fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 14, 2019

Big congrats to @DustinPoirier what an awesome performance! #ufc236 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 14, 2019

I loved that @DustinPoirier dedicated the fight to his wife ??????? congrats on the win. What a fight ?? #ufc236 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) April 14, 2019

Max is so cool #ufc236 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) April 14, 2019

@DustinPoirier I was never a huge fan but sir you did paid in full!! You are beyond deserving great fight!! — sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) April 14, 2019

Another one that can be fight of the year Jesus! Congrats Dustin both you guys put on hell of the show! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 14, 2019