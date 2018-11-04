Fighters React to Daniel Cormier Submitting Derrick Lewis in UFC 230 Main Event

Two-division champion Daniel Cormier retained his heavyweight belt on Saturday by submitting Derrick Lewis in the UFC 230 main event at Madison Square Garden. Following the title bout, fighters reacted to Cormier’s win via social media.

Very happy for you @dc_mma

Every fight HISTORY ?

You deserve everything what you have.

We are proud to have captain like you.#weareAKA #andstill #DanielCormier https://t.co/jE6YOxFUwS — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 4, 2018

Really appreciate this high level grappling being shown by @dc_mma #respect — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 4, 2018

Brock’s gonna get starched even quicker than @Thebeast_ufc did ???‍♂️ — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 4, 2018

Everyone saw that coming yeah? ??‍♀️ #ufc230 — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) November 4, 2018

Man… @dc_mma is hard to deny. Congrats to the champ champ #ufc330 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 4, 2018

First to hold both titles while defending them both at the same time. Can’t deny goat status now IMO. Congrats @dc_mma, you’re the man.#champchamp #kingofthegrind — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 4, 2018

Well that was hella predictable but let’s give Lewis credit for stepping up to save this card. Dc is on another level, hope to see him rematch Jones one last time before he retires. #UFC230 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 4, 2018

And DC chokes out the Beast. That went pretty much exactly the way I thought it would. #ufc230 pic.twitter.com/pdF3FDFcnJ — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) November 4, 2018

@dc_mma make the fight look easy! Congrats! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 4, 2018

Cormier is the man I wish this wasn’t his last year — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 4, 2018

Trick question … @dc_mma is god!!!! I’m not worthy! Im noooot worthy! — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) November 4, 2018

Absolute beast @ufc real champ in and out of the cage https://t.co/9bEV8xw1XM — Anton Zafir (@AntonZafirUFC) November 4, 2018