Fighters react to Charles Oliveira dominating Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

Charles Oliveira picked up the biggest win over his career on Saturday, defeating former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in the UFC 256 co-main event.

Oliveira dominated Ferguson and catapulted himself into contender status. Following the win, fighters reacted to Oliveira’s performance.

Wow! I wanna see oliveira vs khabib #ufc256 โ€” jack hermansson (@jackthejokermma) December 13, 2020

Oliveira put on a straight clinic! โ€” Kyler Phillips (@Kymatrix) December 13, 2020

Very dominant performance by Oliveira, wow!!#UFC256 โ€” Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 13, 2020

Olivera looked really freaking good. #ufc256 โ€” Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 13, 2020

Charles needs to fight someone for a belt next โ€” Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 13, 2020

Thereโ€™s levels to the Jiujitsu game! Charles is at the very top! #ufc256 โ€” GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 13, 2020

Oliveriaโ€™s grappling is outstanding hs two steps ahead of Tony in every exchange โ€” Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) December 13, 2020

Can we at least say that Ferguson wouldnโ€™t have been the one who beat Khabib โ€” TJ Laramie (@laramietj) December 13, 2020

Iโ€™m still cringing from that armbar #UFC256 โ€” Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 13, 2020