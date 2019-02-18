Fighters React to Cain Velasquez’ 26-Second Loss at UFC on ESPN 1

Former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez returned to the cage on Sunday against Francis Ngannou in the UFC on ESPN 1 main event. He last fought in July 2016. Injuries sidelined Velasquez’ and his return was highly anticipated. 26 seconds after the bell signifying the start of the fight, Velasquez’ return came to a disappointing end. Following the event fighters reacted the quick finish.

You’re still the man @cainmma — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 18, 2019

Holy smokes!! He is cursed ! First fox card now first Espn card !! Ngannou is a monster !! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 18, 2019

Fox debut deja vu. 🙁 #ufcphoenix — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) February 18, 2019

I don’t think he hit him clean once?? ??? — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) February 18, 2019

Fuck poor Cain — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) February 18, 2019

It wasn’t KO. @CainVelasquez_ blow and hurts his knee. It’s have to have the rematch. — Roan Jucao (@jucao) February 18, 2019

Really like Ngannou and Cain. Sad to see Cain go out like that. The new network curse has got him! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2019

Wow. Unforgiving sport. I hope cain is ok. Great work to the predator!!!@francis_ngannou !!! So happy for him ???? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 18, 2019

Ngannou got booed all fucking week and he’s not even gloating. Talk about a class act. #UFCPhoenix — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 18, 2019

Cain is the man such a classy dude great champion #UFCPheonix — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 18, 2019

@cainmma ?? still the #goat of the heavyweight division — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) February 18, 2019