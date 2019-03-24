Fighters react to Anthony Pettis knocking out Stephen Thompson

Former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis made his welterweight debut on Saturday in the UFC Nashville main event and made a statement by knocking out fourth ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. After the stunning KO finish, fighters reacted to the win via Twitter.

I’ll take care of Lee first then I’ll see you Pettis. Great win btw. ????? — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2019

Wow Congrats @Showtimepettis and keep your head up my man @WonderboyMMA that was entertaining ???? #UFCNashiville — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 24, 2019

Woooooowww that’s the beauty of the sport!! You NEVER know what’s going to HAPPEN! What a crazy fight and KO #UFCNashiville — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 24, 2019

Like and old Roy Jones Jr jumping hook — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 24, 2019

Sometimes Mma makes no sense . Ol young Hercules Tyron Woodley couldn’t KO Thompson in 10 rounds and Mighty Mouse Pettis comes in and get it done . Awesome fight #UFCnashville — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 24, 2019

MMA: where you’re dominating and in control and then you’re KO’d. #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/XmqbfOUbnI — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) March 24, 2019

Fuck Superman hook. — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) March 24, 2019

Unbelievable! I was in awe still am! @Showtimepettis with the Superman KO #UFCNashvillle — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) March 24, 2019

Wow @Showtimepettis rooster hook! Fucking beautiful! God damn it fucking pumped right now! Fucking awesome! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) March 24, 2019

Holy shit that was crazy!! Anybody can get caught.. — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) March 24, 2019

Ahhhhh told youuuuu showtimeeeeeee #UFCNashiville — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 24, 2019

@Showtimepettis that was sick. Beautiful to watch. Killed his legs. Congrats. I got my hands on RDA May 18 already — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) March 24, 2019

@Showtimepettis showing those showtime finishes ?????? — Anton Zafir (@AntonZafirUFC) March 24, 2019

I can’t believe that just happened. I know Pettis is beast in the stand up department, but I felt Wonderboys size and striking would win it. This fight game is crazy. #UFCNashville — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 24, 2019

1 mistake is all it takes in there — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 24, 2019