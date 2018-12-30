HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredFighters Have Mixed Reaction to Jon Jones Knocking Out Alexander Gustafsson

Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React in Awe to Amanda Nunes Knocking Out Cris Cyborg

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafss argue at UFC 232 Press Conference

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson Argue Over Their Manhood

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 Game Simulation: Will it be as Brutal as the First Fight?

Fighters React in Awe to Amanda Nunes Knocking Out Cris Cyborg

December 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

In the first UFC women’s champion vs. champion superfight, Amanda Nunes shocked the world, knocking out Cris “Cyborg” Justino in the first-round of their UFC 232 co-headliner on Saturday night in Los Angeles. 

Carrying the bantamweight belt into the fight, Nunes became the first woman in history to not only win two UFC belts, but doing so simultaneously, taking the featherweight strap from around Cyborg’s waist.

After she did, her peers lit up Twitter in awe!

RELATED > UFC 232 Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA