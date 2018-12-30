Fighters React in Awe to Amanda Nunes Knocking Out Cris Cyborg

In the first UFC women’s champion vs. champion superfight, Amanda Nunes shocked the world, knocking out Cris “Cyborg” Justino in the first-round of their UFC 232 co-headliner on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Carrying the bantamweight belt into the fight, Nunes became the first woman in history to not only win two UFC belts, but doing so simultaneously, taking the featherweight strap from around Cyborg’s waist.
After she did, her peers lit up Twitter in awe!
The first female Champ Champ!!#UFC232 @Amanda_Leoa pic.twitter.com/GEYAOU1LwR
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
Holy shit @Amanda_Leoa !!!!! #doublechamp great job young lady!
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018
Champ Champ, Salute! @Amanda_Leoa
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 30, 2018
FUCK YESSSSS @Amanda_Leoa ????????????????
— Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) December 30, 2018
Amanda Nunez by KO!!!!!
— Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) December 30, 2018
OH SHIT!!!! #UFC232
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 30, 2018
OMG!! That was vicious!!
— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 30, 2018
Holy shit!!! @Amanda_Leoa just killed it! What a knock out!! Congrats double champ!! #fuckingbeast
— Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) December 30, 2018
CALLED IT! https://t.co/wxRLofLmhv
— Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) December 30, 2018
Holy FUCKING SHIT!!!!!! #UFC232
— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) December 30, 2018
WOW! that was amazing. #ufc232
— Scott Holtzman (@HotSauceHoltzy) December 30, 2018
Wooooooooooooooooowww I called it #ufc232
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 30, 2018
Ohhhh myyyyy wooooooow #Ufc232
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 30, 2018
WHAAAAAAT!!!!!
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018
OH MY GOD AMANDA NUNES!!!!!!!#UFC232 pic.twitter.com/EzyAhUYeSR
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
Omg what did I just watch?? Amanda Nunes is a F***inf beast !!! #ufc232
— Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) December 30, 2018
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 30, 2018
The Queen of the jungle!!!!! ?? @Amanda_Leoa ? #andstill #andnew #andthebest #ever #UFC232
— The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) December 30, 2018
Congratulations @Amanda_Leoa !!!!
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 30, 2018
WTF JUST HAPPENED?! ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE!! #AmandaNunes #UFC232 #
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 30, 2018
? wow!! #UFC232
— Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) December 30, 2018
Holy shit!!! Big congrats @Amanda_Leoa!
— Krzysztof Jotko (@JotkoMMA) December 30, 2018
Woooow!!! I’m in a british pub in Tokyo and every just freaked out! #Historical!! #UFC232 #NunezVsCyborg
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 30, 2018
Wow !!! @Amanda_Leoa you are fucking incredible !!
— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) December 30, 2018
Motherfucking GWOAT @Amanda_Leoa
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018
Speed and accuracy always beats power. Fast in fine but accuracy is final. pic.twitter.com/PfpgHnMF6T
— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) December 30, 2018
Mannnn were a lot of people wrong. Huge congrats to the lioness Amanda Nunes #ufc232
— Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 30, 2018
Ho-Lee CHIT!! I told you guys she hits hard #GOAT @Amanda_Leoa
— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) December 30, 2018
Two Belts #Savage
— Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) December 30, 2018
@Amanda_Leoa She tried to tell you guys!!!! @ufc The Lioness is the Goat
— Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 30, 2018
What were the odds again? Do I get 2 houses?
— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) December 30, 2018