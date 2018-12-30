Fighters React in Awe to Amanda Nunes Knocking Out Cris Cyborg

In the first UFC women’s champion vs. champion superfight, Amanda Nunes shocked the world, knocking out Cris “Cyborg” Justino in the first-round of their UFC 232 co-headliner on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Carrying the bantamweight belt into the fight, Nunes became the first woman in history to not only win two UFC belts, but doing so simultaneously, taking the featherweight strap from around Cyborg’s waist.

After she did, her peers lit up Twitter in awe!

Amanda Nunez by KO!!!!! — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) December 30, 2018

OMG!! That was vicious!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 30, 2018

Holy shit!!! @Amanda_Leoa just killed it! What a knock out!! Congrats double champ!! #fuckingbeast — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) December 30, 2018

Wooooooooooooooooowww I called it #ufc232 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 30, 2018

Ohhhh myyyyy wooooooow #Ufc232 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 30, 2018

WHAAAAAAT!!!!! — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018

Omg what did I just watch?? Amanda Nunes is a F***inf beast !!! #ufc232 — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) December 30, 2018

Holy shit!!! Big congrats @Amanda_Leoa! — Krzysztof Jotko (@JotkoMMA) December 30, 2018

Woooow!!! I’m in a british pub in Tokyo and every just freaked out! #Historical!! #UFC232 #NunezVsCyborg — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 30, 2018

Wow !!! @Amanda_Leoa you are fucking incredible !! — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) December 30, 2018

Motherfucking GWOAT @Amanda_Leoa — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018

Speed and accuracy always beats power. Fast in fine but accuracy is final. pic.twitter.com/PfpgHnMF6T — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) December 30, 2018

Mannnn were a lot of people wrong. Huge congrats to the lioness Amanda Nunes #ufc232 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 30, 2018

Ho-Lee CHIT!! I told you guys she hits hard #GOAT @Amanda_Leoa — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) December 30, 2018

@Amanda_Leoa She tried to tell you guys!!!! @ufc The Lioness is the Goat — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 30, 2018