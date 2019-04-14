Fighters react in awe at Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum UFC 236 war

Israel Adesanya defeated Kelvin Gastelum to capture the interim middleweight title on Saturday in the UFC 236 co-main event. Following the title bout, fighters reacted to the back and forth war and Adesanya’s win.

Congrats on the belt @stylebender great fight! Well done my man! — michael (@bisping) April 14, 2019

What a fight. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 14, 2019

Afrika has another champion @stylebender great performance — CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) April 14, 2019

What a warrior @KelvinGastelum great fight! — CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) April 14, 2019

Holy shit!! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 14, 2019

That was incredible so much heart and skill shown by @stylebender& @KelvinGastelum for 25 mins #UFC236 #fightoftheyear — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) April 14, 2019

@KelvinGastelum you showed lot of heart and talent. True warrior #respect — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 14, 2019

Not gonna lie I picked against @stylebender I’m not doing that no more — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 14, 2019

FIGHT OF THE YEAR @stylebender @KelvinGastelum fucking nothing but respect!! — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 14, 2019

That fight was so amazing I almost cried ? #ufc236 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) April 14, 2019

Wow what a beautiful and complete display of mixed martial arts.. that was the best fight i have ever seen! Thank u @stylebender and @KelvinGastelum @ufc #ufc236 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 14, 2019

Wow that’s fight of the year I think so far! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 14, 2019

Best title fight in a long time!!! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 14, 2019

Standing ovation!!!! Amazing fight #ufc236 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 14, 2019

Holy shit this is a scrap ?? — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) April 14, 2019

One of the greatest fights I ever watched. Congrats for both warriors #ufc236 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 14, 2019

What A Fight. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 14, 2019

FOTYC***** — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) April 14, 2019

What a fight @stylebender and @KelvinGastelum thank you both for that!!! — sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) April 14, 2019