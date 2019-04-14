Fighters react in awe at Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum UFC 236 war

Israel Adesanya defeated Kelvin Gastelum to capture the interim middleweight title on Saturday in the UFC 236 co-main event. Following the title bout, fighters reacted to the back and forth war and Adesanya’s win.
Congrats on the belt @stylebender great fight! Well done my man!
— michael (@bisping) April 14, 2019
What a fight.
— Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 14, 2019
Great fight gentlemen, Fight Of The Night Fuego? @KelvinGastelum @stylebender #ufc236 @ufc
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 14, 2019
What an amazing fight! @KelvinGastelum @stylebender
— glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 14, 2019
Afrika has another champion @stylebender great performance
— CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) April 14, 2019
What a warrior @KelvinGastelum great fight!
— CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) April 14, 2019
Holy shit!!
— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 14, 2019
That was incredible so much heart and skill shown by @stylebender& @KelvinGastelum for 25 mins #UFC236 #fightoftheyear
— Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) April 14, 2019
@KelvinGastelum you showed lot of heart and talent. True warrior #respect
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 14, 2019
Not gonna lie I picked against @stylebender I’m not doing that no more
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 14, 2019
Great fight @KelvinGastelum @stylebender both showed tremendous heart! True warriors! #respect #ufc236
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 14, 2019
FIGHT OF THE YEAR @stylebender @KelvinGastelum fucking nothing but respect!!
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 14, 2019
That fight was so amazing I almost cried ? #ufc236
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) April 14, 2019
Wow what a beautiful and complete display of mixed martial arts.. that was the best fight i have ever seen! Thank u @stylebender and @KelvinGastelum @ufc #ufc236
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 14, 2019
Wow that’s fight of the year I think so far!
— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 14, 2019
Best title fight in a long time!!!
— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 14, 2019
Standing ovation!!!! Amazing fight #ufc236
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 14, 2019
Holy shit this is a scrap ??
— Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) April 14, 2019
One of the greatest fights I ever watched. Congrats for both warriors #ufc236
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 14, 2019
What A Fight.
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 14, 2019
FIght Of The Year! #UFC236 #UFCAtlanta #Respect
— Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) April 14, 2019
FOTYC*****
— “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) April 14, 2019
Best fight in a minute.@KelvinGastelum v. @stylebender
— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) April 14, 2019
What a fight @stylebender and @KelvinGastelum thank you both for that!!!
— sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) April 14, 2019
Congrats to @stylebender !!! What a fight btw him and @KelvinGastelum @ufc
— Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) April 14, 2019
You’re amazing brother. You’re a champion in my book. pic.twitter.com/LfU3kkSxVy
— Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) April 14, 2019
#AndNew!!
?? @Stylebender gets it done! #UFC236
(@Cinemax) pic.twitter.com/Wo5K0hT1r4
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019