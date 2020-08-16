Fighters pay respect to Daniel Cormier’s career after final fight at UFC 252

Former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier fought for the final time on Saturday in a trilogy bout against heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic in the UFC 252 main event. Cormier, a future UFC Hall of Fame inductee, came up short, losing by unanimous decision at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Following Cormier’s swan song, fighters reflected on his legendary career and paid respect to 41-year-old’s accomplishments and contributions to the sport.

@dc_mma You are a legend! Thank you for all you have done for this sport throughout the years! Such a positive role model! #UFC252 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WkI5sPMnYh — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) August 16, 2020

To still be fighting at the highest level at 40yrs old you cant not respect DC. Has been an incredible role model, athlete and one of the greatest minds this sport has ever seen. Even though he didnt get the W, congrats on an incredible career 👏🏻👏🏻 #UFC252 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 16, 2020

Congrats @stipemiocic and thanks @dc_mma for giving us your all, Happy Retirement brother! Amazing 🙏🏽 @Ufc — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) August 16, 2020

DC is a hero. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 16, 2020

I know the feeling — michael (@bisping) August 16, 2020

Great fight love you @dc_mma — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) August 16, 2020

Tough fight DC, we still love you. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 16, 2020