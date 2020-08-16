HOT OFF THE WIRE

Fighters pay respect to Daniel Cormier’s career after final fight at UFC 252

August 16, 2020
Former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier fought for the final time on Saturday in a trilogy bout against heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic in the UFC 252 main event. Cormier, a future UFC Hall of Fame inductee, came up short, losing by unanimous decision at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Following Cormier’s swan song, fighters reflected on his legendary career and paid respect to 41-year-old’s accomplishments and contributions to the sport.

