Fighters Lose Their Minds in Reaction to Yair Rodriguez’s Knockout of The Korean Zombie

Yair Rodriguez’s walk off knockout of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the UFC Fight Night 139 main event on Saturday was stunning and spectacular. With one second remaining in the fight, Rodriquez landed an elbow that crumbled Jung and fighters went crazy with reactions.
Holy smokes @panteraufc ! What a technique!
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 11, 2018
Greatest walk off KO ever
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) November 11, 2018
I honesty think that’s the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in modern MMA. We’ve had giant women fight grandmas, 600 lbs men get their balls pounded but that was on another level.
— “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) November 11, 2018
Well fuck me running. That perfect upward elbow KO by Yair at the buzzer in the main event on the @UFC 25 year anniversary card is what this sport is all about! You can’t script this type of stuff, this is why we love this sport, this is what the UFC is all about. #UFCDenver
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 11, 2018
HOW DO YOU LAND THIS?!?!?!?! OH MY @PanteraUFC!!! #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/CJx9dMpg0h
— UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2018
WHAT THE FUCK JUST HAPPENED?!?!?! #UFCDenver
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 11, 2018
Flash Knockout!!! Classic Elbow, Nice Work. Get That Cardio Right Hombre ? @panteraufc -Champ ?????
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 11, 2018
Ohhhhhhhhh myyyyyyy #UFCDenver
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 11, 2018
ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME!!!! #UFCDenver!!! #UFC25Years!!!
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) November 11, 2018
OMG ???? #ufcdenver
— Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) November 11, 2018
WTF!!!! ? #UFC25years
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) November 11, 2018
All that damn playing
— Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) November 11, 2018
OMG wttfffffffffffff the last second cuz incredible https://t.co/OEYghamsjk
— mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) November 11, 2018
What did I just see? What a MAIN EVENT fight and finish! #UFCDenver #UFC25years @ufc
— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) November 11, 2018
Whaaaaat?! Holy shit!!!! #UFCDenver
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 11, 2018
Holy.shit. What just happened?!????
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 11, 2018
WHAAAATTTT !! Ko or the decade !! #YairRodríguez #UFCdenver pic.twitter.com/55gdohDAXn
— patrick cote (@patrick_cote) November 11, 2018
What the fuck just happened!! #UFCDenver
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 11, 2018
Wtf!!! ? the elbow tho #ufcdenver
— RobFont (@RobSFont) November 11, 2018
WTF did I just witness ????? woooooow what a finish #ufcdenver
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 11, 2018
No Way !!! I thought zombie was kidding & making a joke….. at the buzzer, wow ! #ufcDenver
— Dennis Bermudez (@MenaceBermudez) November 11, 2018
Hollly fuck mad props to @panteraufc and @KoreanZombieMMA you guys just inspired me
— Jarred Brooks (@The_monkeygod) November 11, 2018
Give this man all the bonuses of the night!!!! @panteraufc what a show!!
— Dhiego Lima (@DhLimaMMA) November 11, 2018
How?!?! That is the most impressive elbow ko I’ve ever seen holy shit. @KarynBryant is the only one holding it together. I’m in shock! #UFcDenver
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 11, 2018
Now that is the craziest win I've seen in a thousand fights. #UFCDenver
— Patrick Williams (@IAMTHEANIMAL) November 11, 2018
That was fuckin insane! Gotta give @panteraufc his props for that.. i can’t believe what i just saw ? #UFC25years
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) November 11, 2018
What did i just witness? Elbow from down under ??#UFCDenver
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) November 11, 2018
Wow what’s unreal finish by Yair Rodriguez @panteraufc last second KO @ufc #UfcDenver #FOTN
— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) November 11, 2018
@KoreanZombieMMA @Pantera Thank you guys for that epic battle! ?????? #UFCDenver
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) November 11, 2018
I’m literally in jaw dropping aww right now. Wow!! I was about to say this fight had a @ForrestGriffin vs @StephanBonnar feel to it until that incredible finish before the bell! Wow!! @ufc
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 11, 2018
No freaking clue!!! https://t.co/fWVCWNLuPZ
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) November 11, 2018
That was a crazy fight and a spectacular finish!!! Congratulations @panteraufc !!!! #UFCDenver
— Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) November 11, 2018
Not a flash knockout that was a nap knockout ??
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) November 11, 2018
That was the craziest finish I’ve seen. Mostly with having just 1 second left, and being down on the score cards #UFCDenver
— Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) November 11, 2018
One second away from a win. Damn. #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/1vpAqsZ7N1
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 11, 2018
1 second left… No better way to go out on the 25th Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/aGg1Z0bAeO
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018