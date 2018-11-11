Fighters Lose Their Minds in Reaction to Yair Rodriguez’s Knockout of The Korean Zombie

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 11, 2018
Yair Rodriguez’s walk off knockout of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the UFC Fight Night 139 main event on Saturday was stunning and spectacular. With one second remaining in the fight, Rodriquez landed an elbow that crumbled Jung and fighters went crazy with reactions.

               

