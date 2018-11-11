Fighters Lose Their Minds in Reaction to Yair Rodriguez’s Knockout of The Korean Zombie

Yair Rodriguez’s walk off knockout of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the UFC Fight Night 139 main event on Saturday was stunning and spectacular. With one second remaining in the fight, Rodriquez landed an elbow that crumbled Jung and fighters went crazy with reactions.

Holy smokes @panteraufc ! What a technique! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 11, 2018

Greatest walk off KO ever — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) November 11, 2018

I honesty think that’s the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in modern MMA. We’ve had giant women fight grandmas, 600 lbs men get their balls pounded but that was on another level. — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) November 11, 2018

Well fuck me running. That perfect upward elbow KO by Yair at the buzzer in the main event on the @UFC 25 year anniversary card is what this sport is all about! You can’t script this type of stuff, this is why we love this sport, this is what the UFC is all about. #UFCDenver — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 11, 2018

WHAT THE FUCK JUST HAPPENED?!?!?! #UFCDenver — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 11, 2018

Flash Knockout!!! Classic Elbow, Nice Work. Get That Cardio Right Hombre ? @panteraufc -Champ ????? — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 11, 2018

All that damn playing — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) November 11, 2018

OMG wttfffffffffffff the last second cuz incredible https://t.co/OEYghamsjk — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) November 11, 2018

What did I just see? What a MAIN EVENT fight and finish! #UFCDenver #UFC25years @ufc — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) November 11, 2018

Holy.shit. What just happened?!???? — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 11, 2018

What the fuck just happened!! #UFCDenver — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 11, 2018

WTF did I just witness ????? woooooow what a finish #ufcdenver — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 11, 2018

No Way !!! I thought zombie was kidding & making a joke….. at the buzzer, wow ! #ufcDenver — Dennis Bermudez (@MenaceBermudez) November 11, 2018

Hollly fuck mad props to @panteraufc and @KoreanZombieMMA you guys just inspired me — Jarred Brooks (@The_monkeygod) November 11, 2018

Give this man all the bonuses of the night!!!! @panteraufc what a show!! — Dhiego Lima (@DhLimaMMA) November 11, 2018

How?!?! That is the most impressive elbow ko I’ve ever seen holy shit. @KarynBryant is the only one holding it together. I’m in shock! #UFcDenver — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 11, 2018

Now that is the craziest win I've seen in a thousand fights. #UFCDenver — Patrick Williams (@IAMTHEANIMAL) November 11, 2018

That was fuckin insane! Gotta give @panteraufc his props for that.. i can’t believe what i just saw ? #UFC25years — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) November 11, 2018

What did i just witness? Elbow from down under ??#UFCDenver — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) November 11, 2018

I’m literally in jaw dropping aww right now. Wow!! I was about to say this fight had a @ForrestGriffin vs @StephanBonnar feel to it until that incredible finish before the bell! Wow!! @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 11, 2018

That was a crazy fight and a spectacular finish!!! Congratulations @panteraufc !!!! #UFCDenver — Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) November 11, 2018

Not a flash knockout that was a nap knockout ?? — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) November 11, 2018

That was the craziest finish I’ve seen. Mostly with having just 1 second left, and being down on the score cards #UFCDenver — Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) November 11, 2018