Fighters Have Mixed Reaction to Jon Jones Knocking Out Alexander Gustafsson

Jon Jones recaptured the UFC light heavyweight title on Saturday by finishing Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC 232 co-main event. Following the fight, fighters reacted to his TKO win via social media.

I mean shit , he should win! Dude starts with a head start everytime #usadafake #jonnybrasco — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018

Victory!!! Albuquerque has a belt again https://t.co/7Yv08qY3pq — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 30, 2018

You are absolutely undeniable my man @JonnyBones Congratulations champ!!! @AlexTheMauler you are a true warrior as well #ufc232 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 30, 2018

DAMNNNNNN!!! A focused Jon Jones, is one dangerous mofo!!! That guy has ALL the talent in the world!! I hope he can stay clear of anymore distractions to finish his career strong, in the eyes on the fans. #UFC232 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 30, 2018

The 205 King Pin is back . Congrats Jon Jones ! #UFC232 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 30, 2018

@dc_mma please don’t even consider fighting Jones again. You are the CHAMP CHAMP clean for an entire career and you are the man. If somebody has to cheat to beat you they will never deserve the rematch — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 30, 2018

Jon Jones is the best artist of violence to ever paint the @ufc canvas. As with so many artists, their tortured life out side their passion is part of their myth and allure. He is literally a constant self making renaissance. #vangold #unbroken #ever #andstill #UFC232 — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) December 30, 2018

So Jones won pic.twitter.com/MJtF0v7cKP — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 30, 2018

Totally perfect way to fight someone who stood toe to toe with you when you last fought. Great night of fights! #UFC232 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 30, 2018

He did it — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018

But seriously tho, I gotta take my hat off to @JonnyBones. To still be able to perform under that amount of pressure is incredible — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018

Hahaha cut the fake christian shit @JonnyBones. No one is buying it. #UFC232 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) December 30, 2018

Dirty! That’s all — tim means (@MeansTim) December 30, 2018

Told you so ??‍♂️#ufc232 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 30, 2018

Honestly I don't wanna see DC vs Jones again. Jones has already won twice and with the controversy of the failed test it doesn't make sense for DC to fight him again when he's already said he was retiring soon. He should retire as a 2 division World champion and a great legacy — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 30, 2018

@DominickCruz you just said outside of all the testing stuff. Is there really stuff outside of the testing? Or we just do more testing and neither of us fail. That would be best case! We do that I’ll be back at 205!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018