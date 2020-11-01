Fighters get decked out for Halloween

UFC and MMA fighters across the globe got decked out in their spookiest, funniest, weirdest costumes to celebrate one of the oddest Halloweens ever during the year of the pandemic.

Happy Halloween fight fans! 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/kdBoGDWnov — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) October 31, 2020

Happy Halloween everybody 👻 https://t.co/t2oaW9VWqA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 31, 2020

The last time we dressed up for Halloween, we did that 🎃💅🏾 pic.twitter.com/mn25toq6uD — Danger Dobson (@shana_dobson) October 31, 2020

Raegan first Halloween 👻 Primeiro Halloween de Raegan . 🎃 #happyhalloween pic.twitter.com/cbynMyV3fr — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 1, 2020