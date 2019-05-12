Fighters congratulate Jessica Andrade, praise Rose Namajunas after UFC 237

Rose Namajunas was putting on a mixed martial arts master class before a sold-out crowd of 15,193 in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night, but Jessica Andrade wasn’t going to let her run away with the fight.
In fact, Andrade turned the tables in round two, picking Namajunas up with a high-crotch takedown and slamming her on her knock for the TKO stoppage victory.
Namamjunas became the UFC strawweight champion by defeating long-reigning 115-pound queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk and then defeated her in an immediate rematch, putting the MMA world on its ear. She’s openly faced a lot of emotional struggles throughout her career, but has overcome or at least managed them to become a world champion.
Andrade earned her place as a UFC champion on Saturday, her fellow fighters praised her for the victory, but perhaps showed an even greater display of support for Namajunas and the way she has conducted herself as a fighter.
TRENDING > Jessica Andrade wins rare double bonus to cap off championship win at UFC 237
AND NEWWWWWWW!!!@JessicaMMAPro #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/7jl1IKN4Qp
— UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2019
Corey what’s up! No my friend that is not a spike. Any throw with an arc, lift can be brought down in any fashion. Rose held onto kimura grip. A spike is a 12-6 motion feet up/head down where you control your opponent. Think tombstone/pile-driver. Thank you hope you’re well. https://t.co/NzAun3vjoy
— Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) May 12, 2019
Andrade is a terminator
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 12, 2019
Oh my god.
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 12, 2019
I hope she's ok
— Justin Buchholz (@JustinBuchholz) May 12, 2019
Fuuuuuck me ????? #UFC237
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 12, 2019
Dayyyuummmmmm MMA………
— Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) May 12, 2019
Great performance CHAMP @jessicammapro ?? Congrats!?
?? #onamission #ufcchampion @ufc @danawhite
— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) May 12, 2019
Keep ya head up @rosenamajunas ?? You made it to the special league – League of the #UFCCHAMPIONS ✊? it stays 4ever
— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) May 12, 2019
Night of the finishes . All Across the world . WOW ?!!!
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 12, 2019
My main take away points from #UFC237 is the Brazilians needed to do more combo striking, footwork, and some wresting couldn’t hurt! The law of averages, they were bound to get one. Damn, that was crazy!
— Gilbert Jamal Smith (@gjsvictorymma) May 12, 2019
Thank god Rose is ok! I was really nervous watching that. The neck stuff freaks me out especially being a victim of neck injuries as well. #UFC237
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 12, 2019
Wow, I don’t think anyone saw that coming, Rose had her number in the striking and was more technical on the ground but holy shit don’t let Andrade pick your ass up. #UFC237
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 12, 2019
She’s still my favorite
— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) May 12, 2019
Thug holds on to the kimura trap and this time Andrade drops her on her head and KOs her. The kimura almost won her the fight earlier, and her holding onto this time cost her the fight. MMA is harsh and unforgiving. #ufc237 pic.twitter.com/tC7PAKdUk7
— The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) May 12, 2019
These women put on a great fight well deserved main event
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 12, 2019
Rose was on her way to a master class performance and let Pile Driver pick her up OVER HER HEAD FOR A 2ND TIME. Slam is illegal in jiu-jitsu for this reason. 5 point throws are deadly. Disastrous tactical error! Congrats to the new champion. #UFC237
— Justin Buchholz (@JustinBuchholz) May 12, 2019
MMA is fucking chaos. Pure chaos.
— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) May 12, 2019
Congrats on Jessica’s victory! Glad Rose is ok after that takedown#ufcRio
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 12, 2019
Literally my worst fear. All love to the thug!!
— Daniel Straus (@DanielStraus) May 12, 2019
Congrats to @jessicammapro. Really hope @rosenamajunas is okay.
— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) May 12, 2019
They are talking about “next” but I think @rosenamajunas deserves the rematch. Best she has ever looked and she CHOSE to go to Brazil to defend her title
— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) May 12, 2019
I respect everything about @rosenamajunas even without the @ufc belt she will always be a champion.
— CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) May 12, 2019
So much respect for you @rosenamajunas with the way you take on life! All about the challenges we put ourselves through to really find out who we are! #warrior
— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 12, 2019
When Rose goes for the armbar she has a choice to either let go of the armbar or try and hold onto it and go for the ride that Andrade is going to put on her. There is no illegal slam when a submission is being attempted. It does not matter how she brings her down #AskBJM https://t.co/eBgvzcdZBY
— Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) May 12, 2019