Fighters congratulate Jessica Andrade, praise Rose Namajunas after UFC 237

Rose Namajunas was putting on a mixed martial arts master class before a sold-out crowd of 15,193 in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night, but Jessica Andrade wasn’t going to let her run away with the fight.

In fact, Andrade turned the tables in round two, picking Namajunas up with a high-crotch takedown and slamming her on her knock for the TKO stoppage victory.

Namamjunas became the UFC strawweight champion by defeating long-reigning 115-pound queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk and then defeated her in an immediate rematch, putting the MMA world on its ear. She’s openly faced a lot of emotional struggles throughout her career, but has overcome or at least managed them to become a world champion.

Andrade earned her place as a UFC champion on Saturday, her fellow fighters praised her for the victory, but perhaps showed an even greater display of support for Namajunas and the way she has conducted herself as a fighter.

Corey what’s up! No my friend that is not a spike. Any throw with an arc, lift can be brought down in any fashion. Rose held onto kimura grip. A spike is a 12-6 motion feet up/head down where you control your opponent. Think tombstone/pile-driver. Thank you hope you’re well. https://t.co/NzAun3vjoy — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) May 12, 2019

Andrade is a terminator — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 12, 2019

Oh my god. — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 12, 2019

I hope she's ok — Justin Buchholz (@JustinBuchholz) May 12, 2019

Dayyyuummmmmm MMA……… — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) May 12, 2019

Keep ya head up @rosenamajunas ?? You made it to the special league – League of the #UFCCHAMPIONS ✊? it stays 4ever — Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) May 12, 2019

Night of the finishes . All Across the world . WOW ?!!! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 12, 2019

My main take away points from #UFC237 is the Brazilians needed to do more combo striking, footwork, and some wresting couldn’t hurt! The law of averages, they were bound to get one. Damn, that was crazy! — Gilbert Jamal Smith (@gjsvictorymma) May 12, 2019

Thank god Rose is ok! I was really nervous watching that. The neck stuff freaks me out especially being a victim of neck injuries as well. #UFC237 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 12, 2019

Wow, I don’t think anyone saw that coming, Rose had her number in the striking and was more technical on the ground but holy shit don’t let Andrade pick your ass up. #UFC237 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 12, 2019

She’s still my favorite — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) May 12, 2019

Thug holds on to the kimura trap and this time Andrade drops her on her head and KOs her. The kimura almost won her the fight earlier, and her holding onto this time cost her the fight. MMA is harsh and unforgiving. #ufc237 pic.twitter.com/tC7PAKdUk7 — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) May 12, 2019

These women put on a great fight well deserved main event — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 12, 2019

Rose was on her way to a master class performance and let Pile Driver pick her up OVER HER HEAD FOR A 2ND TIME. Slam is illegal in jiu-jitsu for this reason. 5 point throws are deadly. Disastrous tactical error! Congrats to the new champion. #UFC237 — Justin Buchholz (@JustinBuchholz) May 12, 2019

MMA is fucking chaos. Pure chaos. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) May 12, 2019

Congrats on Jessica’s victory! Glad Rose is ok after that takedown#ufcRio — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 12, 2019

Literally my worst fear. All love to the thug!! — Daniel Straus (@DanielStraus) May 12, 2019

They are talking about “next” but I think @rosenamajunas deserves the rematch. Best she has ever looked and she CHOSE to go to Brazil to defend her title — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) May 12, 2019

I respect everything about @rosenamajunas even without the @ufc belt she will always be a champion. — CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) May 12, 2019

So much respect for you @rosenamajunas with the way you take on life! All about the challenges we put ourselves through to really find out who we are! #warrior — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 12, 2019