Fighters congratulate Jessica Andrade, praise Rose Namajunas after UFC 237

May 12, 2019
NoNo Comments

Rose Namajunas was putting on a mixed martial arts master class before a sold-out crowd of 15,193 in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night, but Jessica Andrade wasn’t going to let her run away with the fight. 

In fact, Andrade turned the tables in round two, picking Namajunas up with a high-crotch takedown and slamming her on her knock for the TKO stoppage victory. 

Namamjunas became the UFC strawweight champion by defeating long-reigning 115-pound queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk and then defeated her in an immediate rematch, putting the MMA world on its ear. She’s openly faced a lot of emotional struggles throughout her career, but has overcome or at least managed them to become a world champion.

Andrade earned her place as a UFC champion on Saturday, her fellow fighters praised her for the victory, but perhaps showed an even greater display of support for Namajunas and the way she has conducted herself as a fighter. 

