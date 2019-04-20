Fighters blown away by Alistair Overeem’s knees from the clinch

Alistair Overeem took out friend and former training partner Aleksei Oleinik with a first-round finish at UFC on ESPN+ 7 on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia. True to form, The Demolition Man landed a brutal series of knees from the clinch and finished Oleinik with some heavy punches on the ground.

Overeem’s brutal finish had his fellow fighters lighting up Twitter.

Overeem knees are just brutal!! Sad to see Oleinik take the L but this is huge for Overeem moving forward. Certainly gaining momentum and looking rejuvenated, even after being in combat sports for 20 years!!! ?? #UFCStPetersburg https://t.co/OdTuj8WxKz — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 20, 2019

Knee game from that clinch is serious! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) April 20, 2019

Demolition man indeed #UFCStPetersberg — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 20, 2019