HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredFighters blown away by Alistair Overeem’s knees from the clinch

Tyron Woodley UFC 235 press conference

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley calls out Brendan Schaub for suggesting racial overtones in Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya feud

Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

hot-sauce-featuredKhabib thought Dustin Poirier’s UFC 236 win over Max Holloway was a draw

hot-sauce-featuredFighters react in awe at Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum UFC 236 war

Fighters blown away by Alistair Overeem’s knees from the clinch

April 20, 2019
NoNo Comments

Alistair Overeem took out friend and former training partner Aleksei Oleinik with a first-round finish at UFC on ESPN+ 7 on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia. True to form, The Demolition Man landed a brutal series of knees from the clinch and finished Oleinik with some heavy punches on the ground.

Overeem’s brutal finish had his fellow fighters lighting up Twitter.

TRENDING > UFC St. Petersburg Main Card Highlights: Alistair Overeem scores big finish

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA