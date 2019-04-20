Fighters blown away by Alistair Overeem’s knees from the clinch

Alistair Overeem took out friend and former training partner Aleksei Oleinik with a first-round finish at UFC on ESPN+ 7 on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia. True to form, The Demolition Man landed a brutal series of knees from the clinch and finished Oleinik with some heavy punches on the ground.
Overeem’s brutal finish had his fellow fighters lighting up Twitter.
#TheReem with the first round finish!@AlistairOvereem #UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/T6r1f3WcoP
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
The reeeeeem!!!! #UFCStPetersberg
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 20, 2019
Overeem knees are just brutal!!
Sad to see Oleinik take the L but this is huge for Overeem moving forward. Certainly gaining momentum and looking rejuvenated, even after being in combat sports for 20 years!!! ?? #UFCStPetersburg https://t.co/OdTuj8WxKz
— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 20, 2019
Knee game from that clinch is serious!
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) April 20, 2019
Demolition man indeed #UFCStPetersberg
— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 20, 2019
What a great performance. Calm and confident. Beautiful knees from the clinch. I missed those knees! @Alistairovereem back to the top! ??????
— Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) April 20, 2019
Watching @Alistairovereem win like!!! Congratzzz bro. #ufc #overeem #alistairovereem pic.twitter.com/ouVF7AwUKd
— Gökhan Saki (@gokhantherebel) April 20, 2019