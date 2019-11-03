Fighters are angry about the UFC 244 main event doctor stoppage

The UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz main event on Saturday ended via doctor stoppage prior to the start of the fourth round. The highly hyped BMF title fight was exciting while it lasted, but didn’t give the fans inside Madison Square Garden in New York City closure.

Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz, but wasn’t happy with the decision to stop the fight due to a cut below Diaz’ right eye. Diaz wanted to continue and the spectators booed. UFC fighters watching from home weren’t happy with the stoppage either and they voiced the opinions on social media following the event.

It’s over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz’s eye. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/F66UjSBsSo — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Get the f*** out of here. There’s no blood going into Diaz’s eye. This stoppage is bullshit #ufc244 — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) November 3, 2019

? — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 3, 2019

Wooooow never fight in New York — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 3, 2019

Shit! Still an amazing fight. Should have let it go. #UFC244 — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) November 3, 2019

Fuck the doctor or he did good? Thoughts? I said fuck the doctor!!! #ufc244 pic.twitter.com/sCJNMy7igy — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 3, 2019

Horrible call New York commission — Yancy Medeiros (@ymedeiros) November 3, 2019

Wtf the cut wasn’t bleeding into the eye. #UFC244 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) November 3, 2019

New York! New York! It’s a hell of a commissioned town… #UFC244 — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) November 3, 2019

New York is the worst — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) November 3, 2019

Fuck you mr doctor #UFC244 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) November 3, 2019

I’m out! this is some bullshit right here — Randa Markos (@randamma) November 3, 2019

Omg wtf ???????? the fight called offff ! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 3, 2019

leaving me high and dry #bullshit — Randa Markos (@randamma) November 3, 2019

NEVER EVER EVER FIGHT IN NEW YORK. Same exact doctor looked me in the eye and told me I had a broken leg. I knew I didn’t and knew I could continue. MSG…amazing history and venue…NY…horrible commission. #ufc244 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 3, 2019

I really wanted to see those last 2 rounds bc Diaz always turns it up in those championship rounds with his cardio #ufc244 run it back . But Masvidal looked amazing — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) November 3, 2019

F&$k that doctor #UFC244 that cut wasn’t even over the eye. It was on the side. Poor drills NYSAC@NateDiaz209 & @GamebredFighter two of a dying breed #RealFighters The 3 rounds we got were straight ? — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) November 3, 2019

Damn @GamebredFighter and @NateDiaz209 was just getting warmed up. Great fight ?? — Anton Zafir (@AntonZafirUFC) November 3, 2019

Still a GREAT night of fights. ? Not the ending we were looking for but I feel a rematch is in our future! ??? #ufc244live #DiazMasvidal #UFC @ufc — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) November 3, 2019

Honestly deep down this could be best case scenario for both fighters. Double up the $$$ and do it again. No one lost face and the people want it — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) November 3, 2019