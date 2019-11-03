HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal - Nate Diaz- Dwayne Rock Johnson

hot-sauce-featuredFighters are angry about the UFC 244 main event doctor stoppage

Colby Covington UFC 225 Media Day

hot-sauce-featuredColby Covington on UFC 244 BMF title fight: ‘softest (expletive) fight on the planet’

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

hot-sauce-featuredJorge Masvidal goes off on Colby Covington: ‘I go where he eats at and wait for him’ (UFC 244 video)

Conor McGregor Post-Mayweather Fight

hot-sauce-featuredUpset man hurls water bottle at Conor McGregor at Q&A (includes video)

Fighters are angry about the UFC 244 main event doctor stoppage

November 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

The UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz main event on Saturday ended via doctor stoppage prior to the start of the fourth round. The highly hyped BMF title fight was exciting while it lasted, but didn’t give the fans inside Madison Square Garden in New York City closure.

Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz, but wasn’t happy with the decision to stop the fight due to a cut below Diaz’ right eye. Diaz wanted to continue and the spectators booed. UFC fighters watching from home weren’t happy with the stoppage either and they voiced the opinions on social media following the event.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA