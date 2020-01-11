Fight video: Watch Maycee Barber leave Hannah Cifers in a bloody heap ahead of UFC 246

(Courtesy of UFC)

Maycee Barber has been a one-woman wrecking machine since she arrived in the UFC. Launching into the Octagon on Dana White’s Contender Series, Barber has shown a ferocity and brutal ground-and-pound game that isn’t often seen on the women’s side of the sport.

She put her violent skills on full display in her UFC Fight Night bout with Hannah Cifers in her November 2018 UFC debut. After picking Cifers apart on the feet, Barber relentlessly laid into her on the canvas until the referee had no choice to stop the fight, Cifers lying there in a bloody heap.

Barber returns to the Octagon at UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy, where she faces what will likely be one of the toughest tests of her career in MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi. Barber vs. Modafferi holds the feature spot on the UFC 246 prelims on ESPN 2.

