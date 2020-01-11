HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor ready to step in if Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson gets injured ahead of UFC 249

Georges St-Pierre and Jorge Masvidal

featuredCould Jorge Masvidal be the fighter to draw Georges St-Pierre out of retirement?

Cowboy Cerrone - MoreThanACowboy-5

featuredCowboy Cerrone will be healthy, happy and ready to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Conor McGregor - MacLife pre-UFC 246

featuredVideo: Conor McGregor explains why he’s fighting Cowboy Cerrone at 170 and who is next

Fight video: Watch Maycee Barber leave Hannah Cifers in a bloody heap ahead of UFC 246

January 11, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Maycee Barber has been a one-woman wrecking machine since she arrived in the UFC. Launching into the Octagon on Dana White’s Contender Series, Barber has shown a ferocity and brutal ground-and-pound game that isn’t often seen on the women’s side of the sport.

She put her violent skills on full display in her UFC Fight Night bout with Hannah Cifers in her November 2018 UFC debut. After picking Cifers apart on the feet, Barber relentlessly laid into her on the canvas until the referee had no choice to stop the fight, Cifers lying there in a bloody heap.

Barber returns to the Octagon at UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy, where she faces what will likely be one of the toughest tests of her career in MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi. Barber vs. Modafferi holds the feature spot on the UFC 246 prelims on ESPN 2.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone video: The verbal throwdown that started it all

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Jan. 18 for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone won’t be battling for a belt, but they will be battling for the pride of fans that have been yearning for this fight for years.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA