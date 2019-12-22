Fight Video: Watch Jorge Masvidal and Anthony Pettis battle it out on the mats

(Video courtesy of Jorge Masvidal)

Have you always wanted to see Jorge Masvidal fight Anthony Pettis. Well, here’s your chance… sort of.

Masvidal just dropped this gem for all his YouTube subscribers. It’s a video of his full fight with Pettis in a charity grappling match.

TRENDING > UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis mauls boxer he says was talking trash

The bout took place as both men were preparing for UFC fights. Masvidal was in preparations for his record-setting knockout of Ben Askren, while Pettis was getting ready for a fight with Nate Diaz.