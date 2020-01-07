Fight video: Watch Cowboy Cerrone drop Matt Brown with this head-kick KO

(Courtesy of UFC)

Win or lose, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone always leaves everything in the cage. That’s what fight fans love about him. But sometimes, like when he landed this head-kick knockout on Matt Brown, fight fans love him even more.

Cerrone is preparing to face Conor McGregor in the UFC 246 main event on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, but ahead of that showdown, check out his brutal knockout of “The Immortal.”

